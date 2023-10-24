Astros fans finally have the Game 7 excuse they desperately wanted

Umpires missed 84 calls in the #ALCS and 46 went against the #Astros.



They combined for a correct call rate of 90.8% (league average 92.5%).



The crew consisted of Scheurwater (42nd of 92), Ripperger (39th), Hoye (54th), Eddings (86th), Hudson (51st), and Baker (45th). pic.twitter.com/8HUBgHHyP9