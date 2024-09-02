Astros Kyle Tucker injury mistake is a horrible look for everyone involved
By Mark Powell
After 91 days on the injured list, Kyle Tucker should return to the Astros lineup at some point in early September. It's a major development for a team with World Series aspirations once again. Tucker, who was initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, was evidently dealing with something far worse.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Tucker's shin was actually fractured against the Cardinals back in June. The Astros had routinely denied this, but finally owned up to their mistake on Monday.
“After several rounds of medical imaging, we suspect there was some type of small fracture,” Dana Brown said in a statement toThe Athletic on Monday morning.“As with all injuries of this type, once the fracture heals it takes time for the muscles around the leg to regain strength. Tuck has worked extremely hard to get back on the field and thankfully is ready now to help us in September and in the postseason.”
Astros initial Kyle Tucker injury diagnosis was way off
If only there were tests for this sort of thing! Perhaps the Astros could've been more upfront with fans and given a realistic timetable. Instead, Astros supporters and the media have been kept in the dark, and not even on purpose!
Tucker's agency denied comment as of Monday, which is the right call -- any public display by the Astros star at this time would only complicate matters. As far as Tucker and Houston are concerned, the worst is behind them. The Astros best all-around hitter is on his way back in time for the postseason.
Despite his injury, Tucker was voted to the AL All-Star team. As of early June, he was slashing .266/.395/.584, good for an OPS of .979. In his absence, the Astros overtook the Seattle Mariners for the AL West lead, and should be a shoe-in to make the playoffs.
Perhaps more importantly, mishandling injuries can lead to a breach of trust between players and an organization. This is all hearsay, of course -- perhaps Tucker is fine with how this all went down. He is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, and has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate somewhere down the line. That paired with another arbitration hearing this winter is enough to ramp up speculation of an exit a few winters from now.
At the very least, it's certainly not a good look for the Astros and their training staff.