Astros Playoffs Schedule 2023: What channel are the Astros on?
Where can Astros fans watch their team defend their World Series title?
The Houston Astros wanted to get Justin Verlander back in the fold just for this moment. Jose Abreu signed a three-year $58.8 million deal to join the Astros for this moment. The Astros are back in the MLB Playoffs, ready to defend their 2022 World Series Championship.
Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros clinched the AL West division title on the last day of the season. With some thanks to the Seattle Mariners, who defeated the Texas Rangers on Sunday 1-0, the Astros beat the Diamondbacks 8-1. This is their sixth division title in the previous seven seasons.
With a record of 90-72 in a competitive AL West, it was amazing to see the Astros clinch the division on the final day of the regular season. The win makes fan favorite Jose Altuve a six-time AL West Champion.
Astros MLB playoffs schedule
The Astros are the second overall seed out of the American League, earning a first round bye. The Baltimore Orioles are the overall first seed.
The Astros will play the winner of the Twins and Blue Jays series beginning Saturday in Houston at Minute Maid Park. Time is to be determined. For fans wanting to keep up with who the Astros will play, the Blue Jays and Twins will play at 3:38 p.m. CT on ESPN2 on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will play on Thursday, if necessary.
How to watch the Houston Astros playoff run
The ALDS will appear on Fox and FS1 on their cable system and via their cable provider's online login. For those who have cut the cord, fans can watch the ALDS on streaming services such as YouTubeTV, SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV, or FuboTV.
With most streaming services, viewers can cancel the service at anytime without fee. Fans can drop the service once the World Series ends if they chose.