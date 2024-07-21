Houston, we have a problem: Yordan Alvarez hits for the cycle vs. rival Mariners
By Scott Rogust
Remember when MLB fans were beginning to write the obituary for the Houston Astros earlier this year after a slow start to the season. Well, if baseball fans have learned anything, it's to never count them out. Entering Sunday, the Astros were 52-46, first place in the AL West. The Astros already picked up a series win over their rivals, the Seattle Mariners, and were looking for the sweep.
While the Astros didn't pick up the win, instead losing 6-4, slugger Yordan Alvarez showed why he is one of the best players in the American League, and that he will be a problem for opponents.
In Sunday's game, Alvarez hit for the cycle, clinching it in the eighth inning with a double along the first base foul line. With that, Alvarez recorded his first career cycle.
Yordan Alvarez records first career cycle in Astros' loss vs. Mariners
Alvarez got his day started in the first inning by hitting a single off a pitch from Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo. Alvarez wouldn't score after a groundout by Yainer Diaz.
But with Houston trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Alvarez crushed a 94.9 mph four-seam fastball from Woo to right field at T-Mobile Park for a solo homer. This was Alvarez's 20th homer of his career, and traveled 429 feet.
In the sixth inning with Mauricio Dubon on third base, Alvarez sent a 91.8 mph sinker from to dead center field. Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was unable to make the catch and seemingly injured his foot or leg during the catch attempt. Alvarez advanced to third and Dubon scored, cutting Houston's deficit to 3-2.
Then, the double in the eighth inning clinched the cycle for Alvarez, where he would score on an RBI single by Chas McCormick.
While the Astros did fall to the Mariners, it was a game to remember for Alvarez.