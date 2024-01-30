AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings picks 2024: Best PGA DFS golf lineup
Who doesn't love the annual trip during the PGA Tour's California swing to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? It's one of the most famed tracks that the Tour heads to every year, and for good reason as it almost always yields big-time results. But it's set to be even better in 2024 as the second signature event of the season. That makes our DraftKings PGA DFS slate much different than normal.
This week, only 79 players are in the field with no cut taking place at Pebble Beach. Furthermore, these are truly the best of the best, whether that's the Top 30 in the OWGR, the Top 30 from the FedEx Cup last year, or the hottest players in recent weeks. It's shaped up to be the strongest field the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has seen in a long time.
So how do we tackle that -- and some forecasted windy and rainy conditions -- with our DraftKings PGA DFS picks this week? We're breaking down our top plays and fades for each pricing tier before building a winning DraftKings golf lineup.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Plays
$10,000: Viktor Hovland ($10,200) - There's no shortage of options that DFS players can feel confident in when it comes to the 10K range this week. I like Rory at the top of the board, but to take a $1,300 discount, I'm also big on Viktor Hovland. He won the US Amateur at Pebble Beach years ago and was T13 here last week. He clearly likes the track and it should suit his approach play and elite game off of the tee. Also Consider: Rory McIlroy ($11,500), Xander Schauffele ($10,000)
$9,000: Max Homa ($9,200) - I'm all the way in on Max Homa this week at Pebble Beach. He's my outright pick to win as I love how he handles adverse conditions and the way he's playing. Homa has developed into a buoy that won't be sunk and he's gaining 1.33 strokes tee-to-green over his last 12 rounds, which includes three straight Top 15 finishes. I love this form and think he's trending for another victory in his home state. Also Consider: Patrick Cantlay ($9,700), Justin Thomas ($9,600)
$8,000: Tony Finau ($8,800) - Frankly, the 8K range really doesn't light a fire in my belly this week at Pebble. But if I'm taking a top play, I can't look away from Tony Finau. He's very much a Scottie Scheffler Lite right now, meaning he's flushing it tee-to-green but his putter is a disaster. That can still lead to some phenomenal finishes, though, so if I dip into the 8K range, this would be the spot. Also Consider: Tommy Fleetwood ($8,600), Jason Day ($8,400), Tom Kim ($8,000)
$7,000: J.T. Poston ($7,900) - Whereas the 8K range is leaving me wanting, the same will not be said of what I view as a super-rich 7K range, which should factor into how I build my PGA DFS lineup this week. At the top, I'm back on J.T. Poston. While I'd like his approach play to be more consistent, he can pop in that regard and his short game has been on-point. With three straight finishes of T11 or better, we're going to ride this heater. Also Consider: Beau Hossler ($7,800), Adam Scott ($7,600), Brian Harman ($7,600), Adam Hadwin ($7,300), Kevin Yu ($7,200), Keith Mitchell ($7,100), Brendon Todd ($7,000)
$6,000: Brandon Wu ($6,300) - Even if you have one of the top guys in your lineup, I'm not sure you need to dip too heavily into the 6K range this week. But if you do, why not dig deep and find Brandon Wu? He contended to win at Pebble last year, finishing second, and has been gaining 1.12 strokes tee-to-green in his last 12 rounds. I'd love to see the putter get hot but, if he can find it on the greens here as he did last year, he could pay off hugely. Also Consider: Nick Dunlap ($6,900), Andrew Putnam ($6,800), Adam Schenk ($6,700), Grayson Murray ($6,500)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Fades
$10,000: Scottie Scheffler ($11,400) - As mentioned, Finau feels like the bargain bin version of Scheffler... but why would I pay this price for Scheffler when I could get a slightly lesser version for $2,600 cheaper in my lineup? Scheffler's putting woes are continuing into the 2024 season and I just don't see how he pays off this price consistently enough for me to include him in a lineup.
$9,000: Ludvig Åberg ($9,000) - Anyone who follows me knows I'm all about Ludvig Åberg, but this isn't the week. At a short course, the Swede's biggest weapon off the tee is going to be taken out of his hands quite a bit, and I'm not quite as confident in the rest of his game right now to think he can survive that. The price isn't all too bad, but I like more options in the 9K range better than Åberg this week.
$8,000: Sam Burns ($8,900) - Maybe I'm just missing something with Sam Burns, but I don't see it with him right now. He's losing 0.68 strokes tee-to-green over his last 12 measured rounds and, even if he putts well, it's hard to overcome that consistently, especially in this field. He also has just one appearance at Pebble in this tournament, and he finished outside the Top 30. This is a big "no thank you" from me.
$7,000: Corey Conners ($7,700) - On one hand, you always love the ball-striking from Corey Conners. The one thing you don't want, though, is for him to be bleeding strokes on the greens. Unfortunately, the putter has been an ice-cold disaster lately, losing more than a full stroke with the putter. Sure, he's putted better historically on poa annua, but I can't trust the form he's been in recently with that club.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Best DraftKings golf PGA DFS lineup
Player
Price
Viktor Hovland
$10,200
Xander Schauffele
$10,000
Max Homa
$9,200
Kevin Yu
$7,200
Keith Mitchell
$7,100
Brandon Wu
$6,300
Total
$50,000 ($0 remaining)
We've got Hovland, Homa and our cheap 6K guy in Wu in the lineup, which opens things up a bit. For Xander Schauffele, he's started his season with three straight Top 10 finishes and his putter has been a bit cold. I like for him to continue rounding into form to pay off that price.
In the 7K range for this PGA DFS lineup, we have Kevin Yu, who is striking the ball wonderfully right now but has been finding his putting stroke. Off of two-straight Top 6 finishes, he could be a sleeper of the highest order. Keith Mitchell, meanwhile, has two straight Top 15 finishes at Pebble and has now gained 1.85 strokes tee-to-green over his last 12 rounds. I like for that form to continue at a place he's comfortable.