Athletics terrible ideas know no bounds with push for fewer home games
By Mark Powell
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher wants to outsource fans, sort of. Fisher is and always will be the cheapest owner in all of sports, no matter where his team is playing. The Oakland city council finally had enough of his pilfering ways, and tried to rightly take what's theirs. It backfired, as the man best known for his partnership with the clothing company The Gap opted instead to start a three-phase plan to move the A's to Las Vegas.
Phase one is simple, as the A's will leave Oakland for Sacramento and play in a minor-league stadium for several years. Phase two is to build a stadium in Las Vegas. Phase three is to profit. All three phases have run into problems thus far, which is no surprise if you know Fisher's history.
The A's may end up stuck in Sacramento, a town which will support the Athletics assuming Fisher ever actually invests in the on-field product. Ground has not been broken on a new Las Vegas stadium and even Rob Manfred thinks the A's current timeline to move to Vegas is unrealistic.
Alas, Fisher and his cronies have another terrible ideas to impose on a group of players and fans that want nothing more but to play for a winning baseball team for a change. When does that happen?
Oakland Athletics have a terrible ideas to build their brand
Per Athletics president Dave Kaval, when the A's do move to Vegas they'd like to play 10 percent of their home games...away from home in neutral sites. Thus, only 40 percent of the A's games would be played in Vegas.
The A's new ballpark in Vegas will be at least $1.5 billion, if not more once the building actually starts. Kaval also failed to consider how they plan on signing players who will agree to play less of their games at home, near their families.
Per Kaval and Fisher, the purpose of playing neutral site games is to build up the A's brand. What they fail to realize is the best way to impact branding is by putting a decent product on the field. The Athletics aren't the Savannah Bananas.