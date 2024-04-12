Right on time: Sacramento A's fans are already furious at John Fisher
The A's debacle of a move just keeps getting worse
It's rare that a sports owner can unite a fanbase so completely. Even the best owners, the ones whose teams win championships and whose organizations have had a winning culture for decades, deal with unrest from time to time from their supporters. As John Fisher, owner of the Oakland A's, has found out though, there's nothing like bad ownership to bring a team's fans together.
Fisher has so completely eroded support for his once-proud franchise that it would almost be impressive if it wasn't so sad. Under his stewardship, the A's have operated like a minor league team, with an embarrassing payroll and zero commitment to competing, let alone winning. Fans have justifiably voiced their displeasure in numerous ways, including boycotting games. Some even believe the team has cut or demoted players for their perceived opposition to ownership.
Fisher's attempted relocation of the A's from Oakland to Las Vegas has been just as mismanaged as the day-to-day operations of the team, with Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman even saying that she hoped the A's stay in Oakland as recently as two months ago.
The latest development in the relocation of the A's has seen the team sign an agreement with the city of Sacramento to play there until a new stadium is built in Vegas, and surprise surprise, the people of Sacramento don't like Fisher any more than anybody else does.
It doesn't matter where he goes, nobody likes John Fisher
The New York Post published a story on Thursday about the mixed reception the A's are set to receive in Sacramento. The team claims to have collected thousands of deposits from new season ticket holders who are excited to have a major league team, even if only for a short time, but there are many others, such as Sacramento resident and longtime A's fan Ray Perez, who told the paper that he will not be supporting the team in light of Fisher's mismanagement.
Fisher's ownership has been an embarrassment for baseball. Maybe it's true that the A's will find more support in Sacramento and eventually Las Vegas than they have received in Oakland. With Fisher at the helm, though, that support will surely dissipate over time as fans once again grow disillusioned with an owner who clearly doesn't care about his team or the fans.