Former Braves top prospect could be the perfect Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement
If Ronald Acuña is forced to miss regular-season time for the Atlanta Braves, a former top prospect turned rival could make sense as a replacement.
By Mark Powell
As Ronald Acuña Jr. undergoes further testing for a meniscus injury, the Braves have been mum on exactly how long he'll be out. Even Brian Snitker refused to commit to Acuña Jr. being ready for Opening Day.
“Right now we’re trying to be optimistic,” Snitker said, per The Athletic ($). “Maybe (he’s out for) just a couple of weeks or whatever, just to calm everything down. But honestly, I don’t know until we get what the doctor out there says.”
Given the NL MVP's injury history, Atlanta is right to take things slow. Acuña played in 119 games in 2022 and just 82 in 2021.
The Braves lineup is deep enough to withstand a limited absence from Acuña. Their outfield depth is lacking, though, which leads to natural speculation of exactly who would fill in for Acuña Jr. in right field for any limited absence.
Luke Williams, Forrest Wall and JP Martinez are the obvious replacements who could make the roster. Beyond those three, though, Alex Anthopoulos could add some outside help.
Cristian Pache makes sense as a Braves replacement for Ronald Acuña
Former Braves top prospect Cristian Pache did not live up to the hype in Atlanta or Oakland. However, he's been decent in his third act with the Philadelphia Phillies, so much so that fans in the city of brotherly love hope he wins a roster spot.
Pache slashed .238/.319/.417 in 48 games for the Phillies last season.
Pache is competing with Jake Cave for one of the final spots on the Phillies roster. Should he fail to beat out Cave, Pache is out of options, and would be available for the taking.
Considering his familiarity with the Braves coaching staff, signing back in Atlanta is a natural fit. Pache wouldn't be a one-for-one replacement for Acuña Jr., but he's good enough to fill in defensively and earn a bench spot once Acuña Jr. returns from injury.