Atlanta Falcons' biggest free-agency mistakes and how to fix them in 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are this close to having one of their greatest offseasons in franchise history.
By John Buhler
All signs point to the Atlanta Falcons seriously pushing for a playoff berth for the first time in years. While Atlanta has been a playoff pretender for the better part of a decade now, the Falcons massively upgraded their roster and coaching staff this offseason. Raheem Morris replaced Arthur Smith as head coach and Kirk Cousins replaced Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback for the franchise.
The best part is Atlanta was able to retain its sneaky-good general manager Terry Fontenot. He has made the most out of his limited resources in recent years. For the second offseason in a row, Atlanta was big spenders in free agency. They landed an all-pro safety in Jessie Bates III last year, and just acquired a top-eight quarterback in the league in Cousins. All they need to do is crush it in the draft.
Atlanta has eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, including four in the top 80. This includes the No. 8 overall pick, as well as a pair in the third round (No. 74 and No. 79 overall). Throw in their second-round pick at No. 43 overall, and baby, you've got a stew goin'! With those four picks, as well as their four in day-three, Atlanta should be able to satisfy its remaining offseason needs during the draft.
Here are three things they should do in the draft to make up for not getting it done in NFL free agency
3. Use a day-two pick on a pass-catcher to round out receiving corps
While I loved Atlanta signing former Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney in his free agency, as well as retaining KhaDarel Hodge, the Falcons do need one more pass-catcher in its receiving corps to give it the balance it needs. This should be a very wide receiver-centric passing attack with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson stemming from the bountiful Sean McVay coaching tree.
If I were the Falcons, I would use one of their day two picks (No. 43, 74 or 79) on a high-end college receiver, someone who can complement Mooney and No. 1 option Drake London very well. Some of the receivers I have in mind include Alabama's Jermaine Burton, Oregon's Troy Franklin, South Carolina's Xavier Legette and Georgia's Ladd McConkey. Any of those players would fit in quite well.
Atlanta needs to get a little better in the receiving game, so any of these day-two additions will help.
2. Make sure a cornerback is a day-two selection inside the top 75 picks
This was another move I wondered why it wasn't as emphasized in free agency. Atlanta already has two studs in the secondary in safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback A.J. Terrell. While second-year pro Clark Phillips III still offers some promise, we may not be able to rely in Richie Grant like we had expected. Thus, it serves the Falcons to target a No. 2 cornerback in the draft inside the top 75 picks.
Since Atlanta has three picks in that range, the Falcons could go in several different directions. They could use their first-round pick on someone like Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo, or take guys like Georgia's Kamari Lassiter, Michigan's Mike Sainristil or Iowa State's T.J. Tampa in day two. All four have played at major college football programs of note and could come in and contribute right away.
How Fontenot goes about improving the secondary will either make or break his fourth Falcons draft.
1. Draft edge rusher with the first-round pick either at No. 8 or trade back
This is so painfully obvious, I wish it wasn't funny. There are a lot of things the Falcons don't do well, but none are more perpetually frustrating than rarely ever getting after the passer. We had that one year of Vic Beasley in 2016, but it has been a lot of sorry since John Abraham last played for the team. Fortunately, the Falcons will have plenty of options where they are picking inside the top 10.
The player that they are connected to the most is Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. He would be my pick at No. 8 if I were calling the shots. But with that in mind, I would also keep close tabs on Laiatu Latu out of UCLA and Jared Verse out of Florida State. The latter two would be stellar options if the Falcons were to move back to around No. 11 in a big trade with a team like the Minnesota Vikings.
If Atlanta comes out of round three with an edge rusher, a cornerback and a receiver, they did great!