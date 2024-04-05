Atlanta Falcons may have to trade up to get their quarterback of the future
The Atlanta Falcons are not drafting Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington with the No. 8 overall pick.
By John Buhler
This is interesting. Albert Breer of The MMQB reported on Friday morning that the Atlanta Falcons are sending a contingent of people in their organization to Seattle to see Washington Huskies star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. work out in person. Those making the cross-country trip include new head coach Raheem Morris and fourth-year general manager Terry Fontenot. It is something, alright.
No, Atlanta is not going to use its No. 8 overall pick on the Heisman runner-up. Penix could be a first-round pick, and probably will be, but he is not coming off the board any sooner than potentially No. 11 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. While he has been tied to the Denver Broncos at No. 12 to some extent, the team to watch is the Las Vegas Raiders picking at No. 13. So how does Atlanta fit into this?
Well, Atlanta has the No. 43 overall pick in the second round. If Penix were to fall into 40s, I wouldn't be shocked if Atlanta picked him. While they did just sign Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal this offseason, he is not a kid anymore. Cousins is coming off his first major injury of his career. Penix has had injuries in his past, but is an electrifying playmaker when he is out there. To me, he is a trade-up candidate.
Atlanta has other more pressing needs than a backup quarterback, but I do like Penix as a prospect.
Atlanta may have to trade back into the first round to be able to get him. Who is a trade partner?
Atlanta Falcons seem to be interested in drafting Michael Penix Jr.
I think the Los Angeles Rams picking at No. 19 could be in play for Penix. While they could be a potential trade partner for Atlanta, that may be too much to move up some 24 picks to get a backup quarterback for the time being. The Falcons may want to look at Arizona at No. 27, since the Cardinals have two first-round picks this year. After that, how about Baltimore picking at No. 30 or something?
I think if Penix is still on the board past the Cardinals picking at No. 27, the right trade package could get Atlanta back into the first round to take Penix somewhere in the No. 28 to 32 range. If he makes it into the second round, then I think any team is in play. Conversely, I don't see the value in trading up for a quarterback who has been hurt before to be your backup for two or three years or even more.
Ultimately, it is still hard to visualize a scenario in which Penix ends up on the Falcons for a few reasonable factors. It has everything to do with signing Cousins, teams picking in the teens who coud be interested in him and the Falcons having to move up from No. 43 in the second round to be in a good spot to get him. If Atlanta takes Penix at No. 8, then why did they sign Cousins in the first place?
Winning the draft is all about value. With no other teams in the division in on him, I struggle to find it.