Austin Ekeler provides blunt reason why Chargers moved on from RB
By Lior Lampert
The writing was on the wall for dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler when the Los Angeles Chargers permitted him to seek a trade last March.
Ekeler and the Chargers failed to agree to terms on a contract extension, so the former played out the final year of his deal. But there appears to be no ill will between the two despite the unsuccessful negotiations.
On Monday, Ekeler appeared on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, explaining that his departure had more to do with scheme fit than finances.
"I think you can kind of see how they've [Chargers] been building the team so far this offseason," Ekeler told show host Kay Adams. "Went out and drafted a tackle first round, brought in some bigger backs over from Baltimore."
Based on Ekeler's comments, Los Angeles will emphasize the run game under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
"They wanted a guy to hand the ball off to 300 times a year... that's not my game," Ekeler continued. "There was a misalignment there -- no harm, no foul."
Kudos to Ekeler for being self-aware and reading the room. He understands that he has never handled more than 206 carries in a season, surpassing the 300-touch mark only once in his career.
Instead of trying to make it work in unideal circumstances, Ekeler found a more suitable opportunity for himself. Ultimately, he wound up with the Washington Commanders this offseason, signing a two-year, $8.43 million pact. The 29-year-old primarily thrives in goal line and receiving situations, possessing a nose for the end zone and soft hands out of the backfield.
However, in May, ESPN's John Keim reported that the Commanders "want to rely on a strong defense and run game to reduce the burden on a rookie quarterback." Unfortunately, it sounds like Ekeler's situation hasn't changed much after all.