Austin Reaves matches elite LeBron James benchmark in FIBA play
Austin Reaves isn't just holding his own this summer; he's thriving. After his performance last game, he joins LeBron James in elite company.
By Kdelaney
Austin Reaves is immortalized and etched into the history books after Team USA's dominant win over Greece. Reaves joins fellow Laker LeBron James as the only Team USA player with at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists since 1994. What's even more impressive?
Reaves achieved this feat coming off the bench.
Reaves was as cool as the other side of the pillow against Greece. He already looks more like a point guard on the court. (If you haven't heard, he expects to run the floor more this season in LA.) He played fantastic on-ball defense and was rewarded with two steals. He pushed the ball in transition for easy dunks. His court vision and ball handling were sharp. It was as important to him to score as it was to get others involved. A true floor general. Or, as one announcer put it, "The one-man momentum builder."
Lakers: Austin Reaves shows off floor general skills against Greece
Here's something to sink your teeth into. In the first half, Team USA starters outscored Greece by two points. Yet, the second unit orchestrated by Austin Reaves was +11. First, this shows how valuable it is to have a solid first and second unit. In addition, this displays how talented Austin Reaves actually is. Six assists considered, this was no one-man show. Josh Hart of the New York Knicks and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers also played a key role for Team USA's second unit.
After the win over a "Giannis-less" Greece team, Team USA Coach Steve Kerr said, "Our thought process every game is to wear the opponent down. We're just trying to stay solid on every possession and really put pressure on the opponent."
Reaves re-iterated what Coack Kerr told reporters, telling ESPN:
"The first unit wears down the opponents so quick because of the type of basketball that we play -- fast, physical defense. So every time we get in the game, that is our goal is to turn the intensity up and try to wear out teams."- Austin Reaves
Clearly, there's a goal in place on Team USA and that's to wear down and outlast the opponent. The team looks confident moving forward. "With the talent that we have 1-through-12 regardless of who it is, we like our chances against anybody," Reaves said.
After its final pool play game on Wednesday against Jordan, the U.S. will advance to the second round.