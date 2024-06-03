Austin Riley connection could net Braves ideal Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have an unforeseen advantage when it comes to finding a Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement. Acuña Jr., who went down with a season-ending knee injury just over a week ago, is irreplaceable. Thus, finding a one-for-one 'replacement' is truly impossible. However, Alex Anthopoulos will do his best.
Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker are content for now with their outfield of Jarred Kelenic, Michael Harris II and Adam Duvall. However, the latter of those choices has been the weakest link so far. It doesn't help that Atlanta's right field depth is downright despicable, with Marcell Ozuna and JP Martinez filling in behind Duvall. Ozuna is a horrid defender, while Martinez is unproven.
Where may the Braves turn? Per Bob Nightengale, they have yet to place a call to the White Sox for Tommy Pham, among others. Anthopoulos hinted he asked around about a big name, but didn't reveal who.
One of the more realistic options to add outfield depth could share the same agent as Austin Riley.
An Austin Riley connection could land Braves their next outfielder
Matt Hannaford is the agent for both Riley and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson. While Carlson has fallen upon tough times at the plate, he's still a former Gold Glove-winning outfielder and top prospect. Much like Kelenic, a change of scenery could do Carlson some good, and the Braves can offer him that and playing time.
Carlson is in a contract year with the Cardinals, so he would come cheap. While St. Louis hoped he would turn things around at the plate entering the 2024 season, thus far he is slashing .133/.235/.133 with a putrid .369 OPS. To put it simply, he's been one of the worst outfielders in all of baseball with a -0.6 WAR. That number would be even worse were it not for his defensive stability.
The Cardinals outfield is struggling, so trading away anyone at this time is a bold move. Yet, Jordan Walker has reemerged in the past week, hitting his first home run since September in Triple-A. Lars Nootbaar should return eventually. St. Louis cannot afford to keep trotting Carlson out there, even in a limited role.
That's where the Braves come in. A fresh start as the fourth outfielder in Atlanta sounds far more realistic than actually contributing to a Cardinals postseason run.