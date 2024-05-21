Awkward Masyn Winn comment causes latest Cardinals panic over City Connect jerseys
By Scott Rogust
Every season, a select number of teams are given brand new City Connect uniforms. The new set of jerseys and hats are created and designed to pay homage to the history and spirit of the home city of said team. With that, the uniforms sometimes feature a different color scheme than what they usually wear.
For the St. Louis Cardinals, they stuck with their regular red, white, and yellow color scheme. Instead, the jerseys are red, but they feature pinstripes. They aren't ordinary pinstripes, but "river pinstripes," which pays homage to St. Louis being known as a "river city."
As is the case with every City Connect uniform, they receive a mixed reaction from fans. That even goes for some players.
On Monday, Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras expressed his displeasure over the new uniforms on his Instagram story. Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn shared his thoughts about the City Connects.
When asked about the uniforms by Bally Sports reporter Jim Hayes, Winn responded with a question of his own, "Honest opinion?" After a brief pause, Winn said, "they're City Connects, yeah that's for sure."The thing is, that video was clipped and cut off right there, and it went viral on social media, but here are Winn's full comments.
Masyn Winn was hoping for more from Cardinals new City Connect uniforms
In the official video posted by Bally Sports, Winn did say that he liked the uniforms since they were like the team's spring training jerseys. Hayes said to Winn "you wanted more," to which the shortstop replied, "I wanted something crazy."
The City Connect uniforms have been known for the huge risks they take. Look no further than the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies uniforms this year.
The Mets' City Connect uniforms are grey with black pinstripes, with some purple, akin to the 7-line MTA subway logo that takes fans to City Field in Flushing, Queens.
As for the Phillies, they went for light blue-dark blue uniforms with yellow. While the uniforms look out there, the color scheme pays homage to Philadelphia's city flag.
The Cardinals uniforms, meanwhile, stick with the usual red and white color scheme. There may be some changes, like the wavy pinstripes paying homage to the Mississippi River and "The Lou" written in block lettering on the front of the jerseys along the two Cardinals/bat logo. Not to mention the hat that reads "STL," paying tribute to the 1920-21 uniforms.
While Winn does say he likes them, he was hoping for uniforms that were more daring.