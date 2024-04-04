Bears aren’t even trying to hide that Caleb Williams is Chicago-bound anymore
It was never really in doubt.
Caleb Williams isn't officially a member of the Chicago Bears. And he won't be until April 25 when the NFL Draft commences in Detroit. But it's the worst-kept secret in the NFL that he will be the No. 1 overall pick.
The Bears have tried to obfuscate at times, insisting that they were still evaluating all their options. Now that Williams has made it to Chicago for his top 30 pre-draft visit, the cat is all the way out of the bag.
Marc "Silvy" Silverman of ESPN Chicago reported that Williams was on his visit this week and had dinner with members of the Bears roster.
A couple hours later, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com confirmed that report, going so far as to say it was "likely his only visit" of the pre-draft process.
It's always been Caleb Williams for the Bears
As Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago tweeted, "The only thing left to do, barring an unlikely issue, is turn the card in. It's Caleb. Has been all along."
Williams has long been touted as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, even before he declared. The moment the Bears secured the top spot in the order via the Panthers their choice was obvious. What to do with Justin Fields had to get sorted out, and it did. Chicago shipped him off to Pittsburgh in a trade.
The only other hurdle was Williams' medical. He declined to do medicals at the NFL Combine, choosing instead to wait until his visit to Chicago to get poked and prodded by doctors. If something negative had come up in that testing, the vibes coming out of his visit would certainly feel different.
So now all that's left to do is wait...and figure out what to do with the No. 9 pick.
Already, fans are dreaming of Williams partnership with Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is scheduled to visit Chicago this week as well.