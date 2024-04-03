Bears safety chimes in for internal debate about No. 9 pick
The Chicago Bears announced their plans about how they will decide who to take No. 9 overall, but one of their own players had something to say on the matter
Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears announced an internal operation to help decide what they will do with the ninth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, one of their players has appeared to join the cause.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles hinted he would break down the Chicago front office into teams with each team pleading its case for going in a certain position such as WR, OT, EDGE, etc. Now, safety Jaquan Brisker has provided some insight.
When asked by a fan about which edge rusher between Alabama's Dallas Turner and Florida State's Jared Verse, the consensus top players at the position in this year's draft class, would he would prefer to join the Bears, Brisker was straightforward, choosing Turner while also giving nods to Verse.
Some will come out and say this is hating (likely FSU fans and other trolls) but it's not. Let's hammer that point down. While both possess incredible talent and strong resumes, there is a good reason to like Turner over Verse in Chicago's system, specifically his versatility.
Jaquan Brisker wants Dallas Turner at No. 9 if Bears take an EDGE
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Turner to former Panthers turned Giants EDGE Brian Burns, whom many Bears fans would have liked to acquire in free agency had he hit the open market instead of being traded to New York. In contrast, Verse was compared to LaMaar Woodley of the Steelers back in the day, which is also a fantastic comparison.
In the case of Turner, it was the first step quickness and the ability to stand up and rush while also getting his hands down in the ground and get after the quarterback. That level of versatility is essential and critical for the Bears defense. Outside of Montez Sweat, they don't have anyone that can get home. Turner can absolutely do that.
The downside to Turner is that he may need to build more weight into his frame, but that is doable. At the same time, it is possible that Turner could be gone by the time the Bears draft at No. 9. The Falcons are right ahead, and new head coach Raheem Morris wouldn't hesitate. That would leave Verse, not a bad option. Or maybe the Bears don't pick at 9 and either trade up or down. Time will tell what they choose to do at that slot and whom they pick. They have a player's suggestion in mind now.