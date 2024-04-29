Bears bring in a QB who threw for over 14,000 yards as possible Caleb Williams backup
Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears, but they brought in a rookie undrafted free agent who threw the ball like crazy as a possible backup.
The Chicago Bears used the No. 1 overall pick on USC QB Caleb Williams. They also used an UDFA spot for another QB. Western Kentucky's Austin Reed.
Why? After all, Caleb Williams is the franchise QB, right? They just spent the No. 1 overall pick on him. Not so fast. Competition and depth matter in the NFL. Plus, if memory serves, backup QBs have been essential to Super Bowl glory -- see the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles and the 1990 New York Giants.
Right now, Tyson Bagent may be the backup, but Reed could make the case that the Bears should carry three QBs on the final roster. Over his college career, Reed threw for over 14,000 yards with three different schools. In terms of production, he should have at least received a call in the 7th round, but as a UDFA, he has a chance to shine.
Chicago Bears are doing right by bringing in Austin Reed for a shot and giving him a chance to be a backup
There's a reason Austin Reed went undrafted. Though his athletic ability is worthy of translating to the NFL, his arm strength is questionable. He also had some issues with the deep ball, though it's not damaging. Additionally, to throw for that many yards is the result of a gunslinger-type mentality, which is very risky in the NFL.
Nonetheless, he has a good feel for seeing the field and reacting around him. Those are very important traits. Also, the Bears need bodies at camp to see who has what it takes to stick around in the NFL. Undrafted players find their way onto rosters all the time, and those who take advantage of that opportunity usually are rewarded for it. If nothing else, Reed could spend time on the practice squad and develop there.
It's not always doom and gloom going undrafted, and being stuck behind a new rookie No. 1 overall pick isn't always the worst. It's about finding ways to make the team and maybe, just maybe, there could be a chance that Reed find another way to make the roster even if he can't do it as a QB. It is entirely plausible.