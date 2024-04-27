Caleb Williams lets Bears draft pick know he won’t be reliving his Iowa days
The Chicago Bears finished their 2024 NFL Draft in style, adding the best weapon from Iowa and strengthening their core. Caleb Williams also reassured him that his past won't be his future
With the selection of Iowa punter Tory Taylor, the Chicago Bears completed their 2024 draft class in style, while also getting assurance from Caleb Williams.
The former Iowa Hawkeye was taken in the fourth round by the Bears and given his college career, it's no secret that he was considered the biggest weapon a lackadaisical Iowa team had though they made the Big Ten Championship Game.
Upon hearing his name called, the Bears new QB had some words for his new teammate about how much work he will be doing for the new team, and it's very assuring news for a player who had to bear so much work on his leg throughout his college career.
Caleb Williams is full of confidence while giving praise to Tory Taylor and his accomplishments
The Chicago Bears have not had much to work with from the punting group. Trenton Gill had promise, but Tory Taylor is a different beast altogether. His ability to boom kicks deep in opposing territory makes him an absolute necessity for the Bears to own. Punters don't get much credit, but when the Ray Guy award winner comes to town, it is an entirely different matter.
No secret that the new Bears QB is brewing with confidence. The fanbase should also feel the same way. With four picks that became five due to a trade, the Bears addressed the following needs with the following players. QB with Caleb Williams, WR with Rome Odunze, OL with Kiran Amegadjie, ST with Tory Taylor, and EDGE with Austin Booker. Five needs, five good players. What a haul.
It's going to take time for everyone to develop and step in, but Taylor has some new confidence from his new team, and if it goes to fruition, the leg of Taylor will get a few breaks as opposed to having to save the day yet again. It's a good asset, but overusing it can be a bad thing.