Caleb Williams flattered by Patrick Mahomes comparisons, but rookie is looking to set own path
The Chicago Bears have a stud on their hands with their number one overall pick, Caleb Williams.
Many speculated on if they would use the pick to draft Williams or if they would trade it for a huge haul in return while looking to build around Justin Fields. The Chicago front office decided to move on from Fields, sending him over to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for draft capital. They chose to select Williams, obviously, with their top selection.
Williams sat out the first preseason game before playing in their next two contests. In this time, Williams has seen limited total playing time, but he's impressed everybody with his playmaking ability.
Across two limited games, Williams has thrown for 170 yards and rushed for 20, scoring one touchdown on the ground. But the box score doesn't do a justice for how incredible he's looked. especially with his feet and his impressive arm talent.
Caleb Williams receives high praise but vows to be his own player
Williams showed his improvising ability on Saturday during the Bears third preseason game. He extended multiple plays throughout the performance. His mobility created a ton of different opportunities for the Bears offense throughout the performance, even scoring a rushing touchdown due to his impressive mobility.
This kind of performance drew instant comparisons to the best signal callers in the league. His arm talent looked great and so did his mobility. His ability to extend plays and improvise looked just like another talented quarterback, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Obviously, these comparisons are along the lines of potential and playstyle rather than talent right now. Williams is talented, but nobody is on the same level as Mahomes right now.
"It's respect, it's cool and all. I'm Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill...We're here to win games for the Chicago Bears," said Williams.
The Bears franchise quarterback had quite the mature response to hearing about these comparisons. Rather than feeding into the comparisons to one of the best quarterbacks, talent wise, that we have ever seen, Williams opted to take the high road, emphasizing that he's Caleb Williams, not the next Patrick Mahomes.
This is an answer that we typically see whenever a player is compared to another great.
You can't help but compare the two if you watch a little bit of game film of each of them. The similarities are uncanny. They both have impressive mobility and throw on the run abilities. They can extend plays and keep their eyes down the field leading to break downs in the defense and incredible highlights.
Good for Williams though. It tells a lot about his maturity that he wasn't feeding right into these comparisons.