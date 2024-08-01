Former NFL star's wild Caleb Williams take has some validity after latest odd choice
By Kinnu Singh
Caleb Williams is entering the league as the most highly-touted quarterback prospect since Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck entered the league in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old has been considered to be a generational talent since he helped USC head coach Lincoln Riley revive a USC program that was wallowing in mediocrity for years. Williams captivated fans with backyard artistry, showing the ability to throw from anywhere on the field, at any time, using an array of arm angles. Off the field, his name grew beyond collegiate football as he struck endorsement deals from his Southern California penthouse.
When it became clear that the Chicago Bears were going to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson warned the young quarterback to not bring all of the "Hollywood stuff" with him.
There are unwritten rules in NFL locker rooms. Among them, plenty are meant for rookies. In years past, rookies have been asked to carry the pads of veterans following grueling practices, put together a rookie talent show during training camp, fetch some gatorade and warm up the hot tub, or even pull out their wallet for the costly rookie dinner. Some teams don't allow rookies to speak to the media. As times have changed, many teams have outlawed any form of rookie hazing. Still, rookies have to earn respect, no matter how much star power they had as collegiate athletes.
Rookie or not, Caleb Williams won't play in the Hall of Fame Game
Whether it's warranted or not, Williams has been treated a bit differently than the typical rookie. The Chicago Bears will kickoff the preseason by facing the Houston Texans in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, but Williams will remain on the sidelines with the rest of the starters.
Williams said on Monday that he could always used the extra snaps, claiming "the reps are always paramount" for a young player. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus doesn't seem to agree, however. Eberflus feels comfortable with where the starters are without the additional snaps provided by the honorary preseason game.
“We feel really good where they are right now in terms of the padded practices we’ve had,”Eberflus said. “We’ve had three so far and then have another one tomorrow. We got a head start there because we are in the Hall of Fame Game, which I think is very fortunate for us this year to be able to add those reps. It’s a great opportunity really for the [backup] guys, the role players that we’re going to have on our team and the guys that are fringe roster players."
The rookie quarterback seems to have won over his teammates through the early portion of the offseason, but he has received criticism for not behaving like a rookie from those outside Halas Hall. During an interview with 670 The Score, Bears safety Kevin Byard shared a story about Williams telling the team to clean up after themselves around the facility.
The comments didn't sit well with former NFL player Amani Toomer, who criticized the rookie quarterback during an appearance on "The Carton Show."
"This is not going to go over well," Toomer said. "I've been in this locker room for eight years, and now some rookie's going to come in who hasn't played one snap, wearing some fingernail polish. Now he's going to come in here and tell me, who has been here, who has been through the struggle, that I need to clean up? No, rookie, how about you clean up after me? Don't give me this crap. I don't like it at all. I feel like rookies should earn their respect. Just because you got drafted No. 1 doesn't mean nothing to me, because I don't even know if you're good. Just play the game, prove to me that you're really here to be a star. Prove to me that you're really trying to make this team better."
Toomer's statements may be an overreaction, especially considered Williams' teammates haven't had anything negative to say about him.
Ultimately, it will fall on Eberflus and the coaching staff to keep Williams grounded and help him navigate the early stages of his NFL career. Even if he is a generational talent, it may be a good idea to get Williams some preseason snaps, especially as the league has curbed padded practices in recent years.