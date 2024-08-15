Bears missing out on Matthew Judon may cost Caleb Williams his first shot at playoffs
By Kinnu Singh
The Chicago Bears roster is brimming with potential.
Chicago selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and expectations are as high as ever in the Windy City. After watching rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud lead the Houston Texans to a dramatic turnaround in the 2023 season, the Bears are hoping to make a postseason run of their own in 2024.
Unlike most teams with the top pick in the draft, Chicago has a roster that can compete for a playoff berth immediately. Bears general manager Ryan Poles acquired the pick from the Carolina Panthers after making the savvy decision to trade away the top pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, the organization has gradually built a solid structure to support Williams in his rookie season.
The Bears may regret missing out on Matthew Judon
Chicago apparently isn't opposed to continuing to acquire talent before the start of the regular season. Several teams expressed interest in acquiring outside linebacker Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots, but the decision ultimately came down to the Bears and the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The Bears ultimately lost out in the bidding, and the Atlanta Falcons acquired Judon for a 2025 third-round pick.
The Bears defense surged after the team acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat in a mid-season trade with the Washington Commanders. Along with Sweat, the Bears defense features first-team All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Kevin Byard and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Although there is plenty of optimism surrounding the group, the lack of a complimentary piece to line up opposite pass rusher Montez Sweat has been one of the most glaring weaknesses on Chicago's roster this offseason.
The Bears defense could've taken another massive step forward with Judon. Instead, the Bears will have to hope that one of their current players can grow into the role.
The Bears drafted Austin Booker in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie has shined in his limited opportunities so far. Booker recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and five tackles during Chicago's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Judon signed with New England before the 2021 season and compiled a staggering 28 sacks in his first two years with the team. His 2023 campaign was cut short after he suffered a bicep injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, but he was off to a stellar start before the injury. Judon recorded four sacks, nine quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, and a safety through the first three games of the 2023 season.