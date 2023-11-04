Bears trade deadline gamble actually paid off for the future
The Bears were heavily criticized for the Montez Sweat trade, but their expensive roll of the dice has already paid off.
The Chicago Bears were heavily criticized at the trade deadline for dealing a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for edge rusher Montez Sweat. Though a different player and different situation, fans and analysts couldn't help but be reminded of last year's Chase Claypool debacle, especially with the same compensation coming out of the Windy City.
But it looks far less silly now.
On Saturday, despite comments from Sweat earlier this week that he would wait to begin working on a new contract as he was set to hit free agency after this season, the Bears and their new pass-rusher agreed to a four-year, $98 million extension with $72.865 million guaranteed. The deal was first reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and is worth a maximum of $105 million.
Bears sign Montez Sweat to four-year extension after much-maligned trade
One of the critical reasons people pointed to this being a mistake for the Bears was the opportunity to just simply sign him as a free agent and not have to forfeit a second-round pick. However, with the team's dire need on the defensive front, getting a leg up on the competiton may have still been worth it -- especially now.
For all of the barbs thrown the way of Ryan Poles for this trade and the thought process, though, the one thing that's not up for debate is Sweat's ability.
In eight games with Washington this season, Sweat had accrued 6.5 sacks, 7.5 run stuffs and two forced fumbles. This continues the productivity of the 27-year-old former first-round pick as he's had at least seven sacks in every season in which he's played at least 16 games (he had five in 2021 when he was limited to just 10 games).
The Bears have now given the defense a true building block. Sweat might not make too much of an impact on the team's success in the 2023 season. However, this extension makes it more likely he has substantially more impact on the team's future successes.