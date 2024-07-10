Bears need to get on the phone with Patriots right now for obvious trade
By Lior Lampert
The New England Patriots have made it an emphasis to re-sign/extend numerous players from last year's group. Yet, for whatever reason, edge rusher Matthew Judon seems to be the odd man out.
Nonetheless, it's not for a lack of effort. Per Henry McKenna of FOX Sports, the Patriots have made Judon an offer. However, the AFC East reporter adds the two sides are not "currently close" to reaching an agreement.
Entering the final year of his current deal with a $6.5 million salary for 2024, Judon is severely underpaid. Based on his impact and positional market value, New England is getting a bargain at that price tag. But if they aren't willing to meet his demands, there are plenty of teams around the NFL who should, like the Chicago Bears.
Earlier this offseason, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus expressed his desire to add a pass rusher. He wants to bring someone in to form a "1-2 punch" with Pro Bowler Montez Sweat. Since then, Chicago has done little to address the matter, making Judon a prime and fairly obvious trade target.
Bears need to get on the phone with the Patriots right now for an obvious Matthew Judon trade
Bears general manager Ryan Poles should be wasting no time working the phone. While the Pats have not openly shopped Judon, that is presumably and naturally the next step when/if negotiations stall.
Judon instantly fills a need for Chicago, giving them a high-caliber option to bookend Sweat. And considering the former is on an expiring contract, it may not cost much to acquire him in. a swap with New England.
Entering his age-32 campaign, Judon is coming off a season that saw him appear in only four games because of a devastating bicep injury he suffered. Nevertheless, he has been one of the best in football at taking down opposing quarterbacks when healthy -- His 32 total sacks since 2021 rank 10th.
Last week, Judon teased the idea of leaving Foxborough with a wordless tweet. Is he foreshadowing? Or is it a tactic to pressure the Pats to pay him?