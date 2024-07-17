Bears put their biggest distraction behind them at the perfect time
By Kinnu Singh
Rookies once had the freedom and leverage to negotiate massive deals after being drafted, but that changed after quarterback Sam Bradford’s $78 million rookie contract in 2010. In the collective bargaining agreement following Bradford’s massive payday, the league implemented a restructured rookie wage scale with predetermined salaries.
There are very few negotiable items under the new guidelines. All contracts are four years in length, and players earn a salary that is predetermined by draft position and the salary cap.
The contract for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was determined long before the Chicago Bears handed in the selection card to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Yet, the quarterback remained unsigned until the day rookies reported to Halas Hall for training camp.
Bears finally sign QB Caleb Williams to rookie contract
Williams signed a four-year, $39.4 million rookie contract on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The quarterback's deal also includes a $25.5 million signing bonus.
Williams was among the last five first-round rookies to sign their contracts. Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, who was selected with the No. 9 overall pick, was also among those five players, but he signed earlier in the day.
In the past, first-round rookies rarely signed a contract prior to July. Training camp holdouts weren’t uncommon either. There are very negotiable items in rookie contracts now, so most rookies sign a contract within weeks of being drafted.
The two primary negotiating issues typically involve payment schedules for the signing bonus and language outlining the offset or voiding of guaranteed money. In 2016, Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa held out of training camp for a better payment schedule.
Williams is not represented by an NFLPA-certified agent, but he remained confident about getting a deal done. Odunze and Williams both signing the deal on the same day may suggest that there wasn’t any contract issue and the Bears simply waited until the players reported to training camp to get the contracts signed.
Williams managed to win over his skeptical teammates in mandatory minicamp, but things will only get tougher from here.
With the contracts inked, Chicago can enjoy the next three years of Williams-to-Odunze touchdowns without any further contract concern. With a retooled offense and a surging defense, the Bears enter the 2024 season with more promise than they’ve had in a very long time.