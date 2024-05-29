Ben Brown gives classy response to Craig Counsell ruining Cubs chance at history
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell pulled starting pitcher Ben Brown after seven innings of no-hit baseball, a decision that was crushed by fans and pundits alike.
It's rare for any starting pitcher to pitch a complete game these days, especially when that pitcher is managed by Counsell, who is notorious for playing bullpen roulette. Unsurprisingly, the no-hit bid ended just a few batters later when Hayden Wesneski gave up a base hit.
Brown did have over 90 pitches when he pulled, so allowing him to throw two more innings would have been risky, and a refreshing change of pace. Other than a near-home run from Willy Adames -- which was robbed by Cody Bellinger -- Brown was untouchable through seven innings. Shortly after removing their starting pitcher, the Cubs bullpen faltered, giving up a run as the Brewers forced extra innings.
Well done, Craig.
Cubs pitcher Ben Brown defends Craig Counsell for pulling him early from no-hitter
“I understand how it works, I trust Craig,” Brown said. “He’s doing it for my career moving forward and for what's best for the team.”
What most fans don't realize is that their favorite pitcher is on a count pretty much any day they pitch. There are benchmarks in place to make sure they don't wear out their arm in late May. By no means is Counsell acting out of turn, as there are at least 20 managers in MLB who would've made the same move, much to the chagrin of baseball fans everywhere.
It speaks to a greater disconnect between fans, who value a chance at watching their favorite player or team make history, and the manager, whose job it is to win games at any cost. Keeping Brown in the game could have risked injury or hampered his confidence. Despite a tough start to the season, the 24-year-old has turned his campaign around, giving up just one run in his last 15 innings pitched.
“I just got some really awesome teammates that helped me out through that transition and through the moving parts,” Brown said. “It's been a lot of constant communication, and I get to have such great people around me and helping me out through it.”
Fans have every right to be upset, but Brown has his eye on the prize, which is far more than any given individual accomplishment.