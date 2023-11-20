Ben Roethlisberger throws massive shade at Browns despite Steelers loss
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger threw some shade at the Cleveland Browns after their Week 11 win.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense couldn't get much going against a top-ranked Cleveland Browns defense on Sunday. While much of that can be blamed on Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett, it's not exactly surprising in the Steelers pursuit to successfully replace Ben Roethlisberger, who is a future Hall of Famer.
Franchises rarely go from one Hall of Famer to the next. The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are rare exceptions. Yet, look no further than Pittsburgh or New England for examples of what happens when you get that next guy wrong. Pickett and Mac Jones were both first-round picks, and both are failing to live up to enormous expectations.
On Sunday, Roethlisberger watched his beloved Steelers lose and fall to 6-4 in Cleveland. It was an admirable effort by Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns, but Big Ben wasn't all that impressed.
Roethlisberger's podcast, 'Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger', is a hit among Pittsburgh fans. However, hearing Big Ben suggest "this is the Browns Super Bowl" surely won't go over well in Cleveland.
Ben Roethlisberger throws some shade at the Cleveland Browns
Big Ben dominated the Browns in his day, going a combined 26-2-1 vs Cleveland. He was also virtually unbeatable in Ohio for a large stretch of his prime. So, you can understand why Roethlisberger would feel comfortable making such a statement.
However, the truth remains that Roethlisberger isn't around to save the Pittsburgh offense this time around. Somehow, some way, Pickett and Canada will have to improve this scheme, or else the Steelers ceiling is limited in 2023.
Roethlisberger hasn't been shy with his criticism of the team in the past. So far, he's opted against openly questioning Pickett, who is in just his second year with the Steelers.
Expect Big Ben to remain quiet on the matter for the most part. As for the Browns, they can take solace in the fact that Roethlisberger isn't walking through that door in Pittsburgh.