Bengals start to OTAs highlights crucial crossroads for the franchise
By Lior Lampert
As of Tuesday, organized team activities (OTAs) are officially underway for the Cincinnati Bengals. But they're missing two vital players on the first day of offseason workouts, highlighting the current predicament the franchise is in.
Neither of their two star wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase nor Tee Higgins, are present for the start of OTAs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Both players are seeking new deals," as Schefter points out.
Moreover, Higgins has reportedly put his foot down as he waits for the Bengals to satisfy his trade request after being slapped with the franchise tag. His absence from the team is a message to the front office to either pay him or send him to another organization that will.
As for Chase, the Bengals still have two more years of team control, including his fully guaranteed $21.82 million fifth-year option for 2025. Regardless, he has firmly established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL in his first three years as a pro. Now, the three-time Pro Bowler wants a salary reflective of his efforts.
Bengals start to OTAs highlights crucial crossroads for the franchise
Having two of the best players at a premium position can typically be considered a good problem. However, the Bengals are in an unenviable position of potentially having to pick one or the other, whether they want to or not.
Higgins is the only player who has gotten tagged this year and is yet to receive an extension. That is why the 2020 second-round pick hasn't signed his franchise tender. Instead, he is doubling down on his desire to get traded.
After posting consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2021 and 2022, Higgins had a notable decline in production in 2023, albeit he missed five games. As reluctant as Cincy has been to part ways with him, they could get a nice haul in exchange for his services. He is a proven wideout entering his age-25 campaign and could have untapped potential, considering he has taken a back seat to Chase in recent years.
Chase caught a career-best 100 passes for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. His connection with Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, dating back to their collegiate playing days at LSU, is apparent and seemingly growing stronger. It would be stunning to see the two sides not get a deal done, leaving Higgins as the potential odd man out in Cincy.
Nevertheless, it is discouraging that neither is in attendance for the first day of OTAs. Although, this portion of the team's offseason workout program is voluntary. So, there is no need to hit the panic button (yet).