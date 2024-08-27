Bengals could reunite Joe Burrow with LSU teammate to replace Tyler Boyd
Back in 2019, the LSU Tigers, led by Joe Burrow, put together one of the most spectacular offensive seasons in the history of college football. The team went 15-0 en route to a National Championship, all led by their offense.
Looking back at their roster and their stats, it's very obvious why they were so successful.
Of course, they had Burrow. He put up one of the best college quarterback seasons in history. But Burrow had a trio of wide receivers that made his job so much easier.
Starting at the top, you have Ja'Marr Chase, who now sits in Cincinnati with Burrow. Chase is one of the best young wideouts in the game right now. He finished with over 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019 with LSU.
Under Chase was Justin Jefferson. It's insanity to imagine Jefferson being the WR2 on a roster, but that's exactly what he was in 2019. He totaled 111 catches, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.
In a distant third place was Terrace Marshall, who went for just under 700 yards and 13 touchdowns that season.
The Carolina Panthers have officially released Marshall ahead of the 2024 season and this brings up a potential LSU reunion in Cincinnati.
Recently-released Terrace Marshall could land in Cincinnati with former LSU teammates
Marshall and Burrow gelled together pretty well a few seasons ago. The connection that the two had, especially in the red zone, was special. Obviously he is no Chase or Jefferson, but that's not what the Bengals would need here. They're still looking to replace Tyler Boyd and they would have to do so with a few players revolving into the third and fourth receiver slots.
The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver room, beyond Chase and Tee Higgins, is suspect at best. It includes Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, Jermaine Burton and Charlie Jones.
Marshall would be an upgrade to the depth, if nothing else. He hasn't had the best NFL career thus far, but he hasn't had consistent quarterback play or usage. With a good quarterback and some solid receivers around him, Marshall could see a career resurgence with his former college teammates.
I would expect Chase and Burrow to both advocate for this pickup. They both have a good amount of pull with the offensive personel, so I would absolutely anticipate some kind of movement with Marshall and the Bengals. It doesn't mean a deal gets done or that Marshall will be a Bengal, but I would expect Burrow and Chase to push for it.