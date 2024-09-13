Bengals WR Tee Higgins shuts down ridiculous 'fake injury' rumors
The storyline that drew the most headlines this NFL offseason was that of wide receivers searching for massive new contracts. Most of the ones who wanted new deals like Brandon Aiyuk, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Jefferson to name a few got those massive deals. The Cincinnati Bengals star receiver duo consisting of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins failed to secure deals.
Chase, considering the fact that he has another year on his contract after this one, wasn't a slam dunk to receive a new deal, but the expectation was that Higgins would finally get the security he coveted. Unfortunately, the Bengals and Higgins did not agree to a deal, and he ended up signing the franchise tag. He'll make $21.8 million before hitting free agency at the end of the season.
Both Chase and Higgins did not agree to long-term deals with Cincinnati this offseason, but there was one difference between the two players in their Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots. Chase played despite missing all of training camp, and Higgins did not. Higgins was sidelined with a hamstring injury, and is deemed doubtful to play in theIr Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs dealing with the same issue.
Because of all that unfolded this past offseason, the narrative surrounding Higgins' Week 1 absence was that he is faking the injury while he searches for a new extension. Higgins made sure to set the record straight once and for all on Friday.
Tee Higgins clears the air involving 'fake injury' rumors
"I just don't understand why fans think I'm faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over," Higgins told ESPN. "I just don't understand why they think I'm faking an injury. It doesn't make sense to me."
Higgins has a point here. Even if he agreed to a deal with the Bengals today, he cannot ink an extension to remain in Cincinnati long-term. The deadline for teams and players who received a franchise tag to ink a long-term extension was July 15. The Bengals and Higgins are not allowed to negotiate until the end of the season since that deadline has passed.
Even if the Bengals and Higgins were allowed to negotiate a deal midseason, it'd still make no sense for the 25-year-old to fake an injury. In order for him to get the deal he wants, he's going to have to earn it. He can't earn it sitting on the sidelines. Missing substantial periods of time will only diminish his value.
"I prepare myself to go out here and dominate, start of Week 1," Higgins told ESPN on Thursday. "Unfortunately, four days before the game, I have a hamstring tweak that I didn't think was as bad, so I made the comments I did after [practice].
The injury was seen as minor at first, but worsened over time. That's why Higgins sat out Week 1, and is why he's likely to be out again in Week 2. Because of where he is at contract-wise, Higgins is unlikely to rush back from injury until he is 100 percent, or at least close to it. Hopefully, by then, the Bengals will still be in contention following a disappointing Week 1 defeat.