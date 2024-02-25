Best fits for Scott Boras's 5 remaining free agents if one-year deal were only option
If Scott Boras' free agents had to sign one-year deals, these teams would make the most sense for each of the five players.
1) Blake Snell's best fit on a one-year deal is with the Giants
A team that makes too much sense for Blake Snell right now is the Yankees, but they don't make as much sense for one year. New York has already exceeded the top luxury tax threshold of $297 million, meaning any player they sign would be taxed at 110 percent. If Snell signs a one-year deal, chances are that'll be worth $30 or $40 million for normal teams, or $60-80 million for a team like the Yankees.
In all likelihood, that would be a non-starter for Hal Steinbrenner. If they do sign Snell, which is certainly possible, they'd likely try to ink him to a longer-term deal which would presumably be backloaded.
With this in mind, a team like the San Francisco Giants could make sense for one year of Snell. The Giants have struck out in a huge way in free agency in recent years, and Snell would easily be the best player they've signed. He'd join a rotation led by Logan Webb and not much else. Kyle Harrison can be good, but he's unproven. Jordan Hicks is an elite reliever, but unproven as a starter. The Giants could really use an arm like Snell if they plan on seriously competing.
Snell wouldn't put them ahead of teams like the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in the NL West, but he'd make the Giants a contender, if not a favorite, to land one of the three NL Wild Card spots. The lineup got better with the Jung Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler additions, and now the rotation can get much better with a Snell addition.