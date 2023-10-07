Best memes and tweets from NFL fans after Colts, Jonathan Taylor agree to deal
Running back Jonathan Taylor gets paid shortly after being activated by the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Week 5.
By Scott Rogust
No one had a better start to the NFL weekend than the Indianapolis Colts. After a holdout and a stint on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the Colts saw star running back Jonathan Taylor make his return to the team. Taylor had been seeking a new contract, and a trade from the team when no deal was close to being imminent.
Over a month later, Taylor reported to the team and practiced with the hope of being ready for the team's Week 5 game against the rival Tennessee Titans.
On Saturday, the Colts announced that they activated Taylor from the PUP list. Shortly afterward, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Taylor and the Colts agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract, with $26.5 million being guaranteed.
With that, Taylor is under contract through the 2026 season.
NFL fans react to Jonathan Taylor's new contract with Colts
Prior to the start of the season, the Colts initially refused but then accepted Taylor's request to seek out a trade, but the team gave him a deadline. Ultimately, no deal was reached, with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins reportedly being linked to the fourth-year running back.
This is a huge deal not just for Taylor, but for other running backs around the league. The story of the offseason has been how the market at the position has been devalued, with the likes of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs being unable to agree to a long-term contract with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. Ultimately, both players decided to return to their teams on respective, one-year deals in lieu of the franchise tag.
For Taylor, he is a younger running back without as much wear and tear, considering he's played just three seasons. Now, he is the third-highest-paid running back behind Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers ($16.02 million) and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints ($15 million).
Getting Taylor back and under contract is huge for the Colts. Now, Taylor can start building his chemistry with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has shown serious promise through the first four weeks of the season.
We'll see how much Taylor will be utilized this Sunday, but Colts fans can breath easier knowing that he'll be under contract for the next three years.