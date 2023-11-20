Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest NFC challengers for the Eagles
The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are the lone one-loss team in the NFL. Can anyone in the conference push them in the postseason?
There’s a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for payback after February’s 38-35 loss at Arizona.
Nick Sirianni’s club owns the best record in the NFL with an 8-1 mark. Are they firmly entrenched as the conference’s best team? Which of the following clubs could clip the Birds’ wings and prevent a flight to Las Vegas?
5. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)
They were a playoff team a year ago and a surprising one at that. Led by 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith, Pete Carroll’s club finished the season with a 9-8 record and faced the divisional rival 49ers in the wild-card round. A 41-23 setback made it a total of three losses to San Francisco this past season.
On Thanksgiving Day, Carroll’s team host the current NFC West leaders with a chance to tie to match the Niners’ win-loss record. The team is coming off a tough 17-16 loss to the Rams and now owns a 1-2 record within the division. A team that owned a 3-1 record after four weeks has split its last six contests.
Are the Seahawks worthy of a spot on this list? They are one of only six NFC teams with a winning record, but Carroll and company aren’t playing their best football at the moment.