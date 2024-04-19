3 best players who weren't selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft
This year's WNBA draft class was so good that even some of the most skilled players in college basketball didn't hear their names called.
In the WNBA, when undrafted players enter the league they are rookie free agents and can negotiate with multiple teams after the draft ends. Many of these players only sign one or two-year minimum contracts with teams and many aren't able to stick. It's sad to see, but it's the truth considering the minimal roster spots available in a 12-team league.
If a player goes undrafted, they are not allowed to re-enter the draft. So signing a deal and making the most of a long-shot opportunity is often the only path. This year's draft class was star-studded, and some very talented players did not hear their names called at the draft.
Here are the three best players who were undrafted.
3. Sara Scalia
Coming off her best season at Indiana with a spot on the All-Big Ten first team — averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.7 percent from 3-point range and 89.7 percent at the charity stripe — Sara Scalia did not hear her name called on draft night.
Scalia made 103 3-pointers this past season, setting the all-time single-season record in Indiana women's basketball history. She also ranked 10th on the all-time Indiana charts with 156 3-pointers made in just two seasons. Being a fantastic shooter, some mock drafts had her going late in the draft.
But it could be assumed that her size was the issue. At 5-foot-10, she is a small player who relies heavily on her playmaking and long-range shooting. She has improved her all-around game though, showing a dominant performance on defense, especially during Indiana's matchup against Iowa this season when she locked down Kate Martin in both matchups.
Any team that needs a sharp shooter and has a roster spot should be giving Scalia a look.
2. Erynn Barnum
Coming to Mississippi State, Barnum was the No. 21 transfer recruit in the country by ESPN. At Arkansas, she averaged career-highs in points scored at 15, rebounds at 6.5, as well as 6.6 assists.
She brought the same energy to Mississippi and made an instant impact this season, averaging 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while starting every game. At 6-foot-2, she has a dynamic game and is a significant presence in the paint. Being a fifth-year student earning All-SEC last season, she has experience playing big games against big opponents.
Any team that needs a player to come in deep off the bench to bring a powerful presence to the paint can use a player like Barnum.
1. Brinae Alexander
Alexander was a quieter player in the Big Ten this past season but would also be a key bench player on any team. She finished her career as No. 11 in the Maryland record book with 149 career 3s made and as No. 5 in Maryland history with a 3-point percentage of 41.2 percent.
In both of her seasons at Maryland, she averaged 11 points and was a dominant playmaker with energy on the court. Alexander has unlimited range and doesn't need a lot of space to get a shot off.
Being a less known player, though, may be the ultimate factor for Alexander not finding herself on a team. Although she is an underdog player coming from Maryland, she could bring a sharp shooting and playmaking mentality to the court.