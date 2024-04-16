Theres no chance Fanatics can secure all these Fever Caitlin Clark jerseys, right?
After one hour of being on sale, most of Clarks new jersey's have sold out.
Caitlin Clark somehow found a way to break another record without having to play basketball. She skyrocketed to the top of the jersey charts after being the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Now, it's the top-selling jersey ever for a draft pick.
It wasn't a surprise to see Clark be the top pick, so Fanatics had to have been prepared with the Fever jerseys for Clark. After just one hour of having the jerseys on sale on the website, they sold out of every size except a small.
Caitlin Clark's Fever jersey sells huge on Fanatics
Recently, Fanatics had an issue with their jerseys for the MLB's new uniforms. The issue is that the fabric is sheer and transparent to players. But with that issue prominent around the company, can they still handle the Clark hype? Because it's not going down anytime soon.
It's not just Fever fans who are eager to get their hands on her jersey, but general basketball fans as well. It all began once she declared for the WNBA Draft. The Fever's ticket sales have been through the roof ahead of her arrival, and now they can finally celebrate the selection of the star.
Clark's senior season was record-setting with 31.6 points and 8.9 assists per game, becoming the top scorer in Division I history.
The WNBA season is set to be critical for the league as Clark enters. This past season, she changed the way that women's sports were viewed in college basketball. Many of the teams around the league are seeing high ticket demand for when the Fever come into town. The Las Vegas Aces even had to move their matchup against Indiana to T-Mobile Arena to open up another 7,100 seats for fans to fill.
36 of the 40 Fever games will also be broadcasted nationally or carried on streaming services this year, more than any other team and more than they ever have.
Clark fever has arrived. Fans who ordered their jerseys no doubt hope they get them with no issues.