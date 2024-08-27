What channel is Big Ten Network? How to watch, stream 2024 college football games
The 2024 college football season is shaping up to be a game-changer, especially with all the shifts in conference alignments. The Big Ten is at the forefront of this transformation, having brought in four major teams from the PAC-12—Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington. This expansion brings the conference to a total of 18 teams and turns the Big Ten from a regional powerhouse into a coast-to-coast presence, covering the entire country.
Washington just played in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January, and although they face significant turnover on offense and head coach Kalen DeBoer has departed for Alabama, they remain a major addition to the Big Ten. Oregon, another valuable program, has also been a strong presence in the CFP over the past decade, known for its exciting offense, which adds a new dynamic to a conference often dominated by defense and run-first teams.
Of course, there’s also the prestige of USC and UCLA, two storied programs that bring a rich history to the conference, even though they’ve struggled in recent seasons to reclaim their championship form.
That’s without mentioning last season’s CFP national champion, Michigan, who will look to stay on course under Sherrone Moore, promoted to head coach after Jim Harbaugh left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.
The Big Ten Network remains the go-to hub for all things related to this conference to follow these intriguing storylines. Here’s how you can watch it during the football season.
What channel is the Big Ten Network?
Here is where you can find Big Ten Network on DirecTV and DISH:
TV Provider
Big Ten Network Channel Number
DirecTV
610
DISH
439
Many television providers, including Spectrum, Xfinity and more offer the Big Ten Network, and to simplify finding where you can watch it, a Big Ten Network Finder tool is available. This helps you quickly locate the channel number with your specific television provider and ZIP code, ensuring you can easily tune in to watch.
Fans who subscribe to YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV can find Big Ten Network in the channel listings as well.
How to stream the Big Ten Network
To watch the Big Ten Network during the 2024 season on a streaming device, you can use the FOX Sports app or through Fubo TV.