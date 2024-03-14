Big Ten Tournament locations for 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond
Year in and year out, the Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in the country, and this year is no different. Preseason favorite Purdue has lived up to expectations, but even though the Boilermakers are in line for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, they've still had to play well to earn the Big Ten regular season title.
Purdue was the most impressive team in the country in non-conference play, going undefeated and notching wins over Tennessee, Gonzaga, Marquette, Alabama, and Arizona. The Big Ten gauntlet kept Zach Edey and company from remaining unbeaten, though, as Northwestern, Nebraska, and Ohio State all dealt Purdue losses. The Boilermakers did win the Big Ten Tournament last year, and a repeat this year could land them the overall No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.
Northwestern and Nebraska are two teams that should be locks for the NCAA Tournament regardless of how they perform in the Big Ten Tournament, as is Illinois, who finished three games behind Purdue to earn the 2-seed. Wisconsin should also be safely in, while Michigan State and Iowa likely have work to do to lock up their spots.
The Big Ten Tournament is always one of the most exciting college basketball events of the year. It may be too late for most fans to think about attending this year, but just in case, read on to find out where the tournament is currently being held, as well as what the future holds as the conference prepares to undergo major changes.
Where is the 2024 Big Ten Tournament?
Unlike other conference tournaments that mostly stay in one spot, the Big Ten Tournament has really bounced around over the years, mostly between Chicago and Indianapolis. This year's edition is being held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, home of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. It's the first time the state of Minnesota is playing host. The only other two times the tournament was held outside of Chicago or Indy were back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, when the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. and Madison Square Garden in New York City had the honors.
Big Ten Tournament locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
Future Big Ten Tournaments will be even more competitive, as the conference is adding UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington before next season to bring the conference roster to 18. Unfortunately, this will mean that for the first time, not every team will make the postseason tournament, as only the top 15 teams will be invited.
Conference leadership has been understandably busy with coordinating the additions of the four soon-to-be-former Pac-12 members, and no future sites have yet been announced for the Big Ten Tournament. It's unlikely that a move westward to accommodate the conference's freshmen members will happen, at least not in the near future.
The Target Center could work its way into the rotation, joining Chicago and Indianapolis as regular hosts in the coming years, but it's also possible that another Midwestern site gets a chance. Either way, fans should expect an announcement fairly soon, as these deals are typically made years in advance.