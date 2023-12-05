Biggest Heisman snubs: Who isn’t going to New York that should be?
Voting for the 2023 Heisman Trophy has wrapped up with finalists announced on Monday night.
The four finalists should surprise no one. Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr., Bo Nix and Michael Penix have been the favorites for the most coveted award in college football for a while now.
But that doesn't mean there aren't some players and teams rightfully disappointed not to find an invite to New York in the mail.
Heisman Trohy finalists for 2023
- QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
- QB Bo Nix, Oregon
- QB Michael Penix, Washington
Heisman Trophy snubs for 2023
Michigan RB Blake Corum
With just 1,028 yards on the ground, it's not surprising Corum isn't going to New York. However, he had more touchdowns than any running back in the country with 24 and carried the offense of the No. 1 team in the country.
Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon
Ollie Gordon led the country in rushing in 2020 with 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 326 yards and a touchdown on 37 receptions. The problem is he no-showed in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas.
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
Alabama's quarterback had a rough start to the season but he got better and better as the season went on, accounting for 35 touchdowns through the air and on the ground with his dual-threat ability. He posted a 177.48 passer rating while throwing just six interceptions. He simply wasn't a prolific as other options.
LSU WR Malik Nabers
If Marvin Harrison Jr. got an invite to New York, Malik Nabers can feel like a giant snub. He led the nation in receiving yards, catches of 30+ yards and hauled in 14 touchdowns.
Florida State QB Jordan Travis
The College Football Playoff committee essentially ruled that Jordan Travis was the MVP of college football when they made the unprecedented decision to leave Florida State out of the Top 4 because of his injury. Before he went down for the season, Travis had 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions in 11 games.
USC QB Caleb Williams
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner certainly took a step back in 2023 but he was playing behind a significantly diminished offensive line and opposite one of the worst defenses in college football. He still averaged 302.8 passing yards per game and had 41 total touchdowns with only five interceptions.