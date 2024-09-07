Bijan Robinson body bags Michigan during their Big House beatdown at hands of Texas
By John Buhler
Texas is all the way back. Winning the Big 12 and making the final four-team College Football Playoff already made that statement true, but what a bludgeoning the Longhorns put down on the defending national champions at their place on Saturday afternoon. Former Texas star and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson watched the game from at home, throughly impressed by his guys.
The Doak Walker Award winner is expected to help carry the Falcons' offense to new heights this season. He may have played an even bigger role in helping set the tone for what is acceptable to be played between the sidelines on college football Saturdays in the burnt orange. Even without C.J. Baxter for the season, the running back stable over in Austin looks stable to say the very least.
What we saw on Saturday was two ships passing in broad daylight. Texas is going places, while Michigan is going backwards. Although Michigan is certainly a better team than what we saw this week, Texas might be good enough to win the national championship this season. It is why the 'Horns are ranked No. 3. Michigan fell down from No. 9 to No. 10 after last week, and will fall even farther now.
Robinson says his alma mater is the future of college football, and he might be onto something here.
Of course, Texas has to play in the same league that features the likes of Alabama and Georgia now...
Bijan Robinson openly trolls Michigan after Texas blows them out badly
One of the things that I like the most about Robinson after speaking to him last year is how incredibly upbeat and optimistic he is about everything. He has an infectious personality that makes everyone want to be his friend. Even though he is dunking all over Michigan right now, I would not be shocked if he were to somehow make amends to make himself the most popular person to grace Ann Arbor.
His ability to do everything out of the backfield is why the Falcons took him inside of the top 10 in the 2023 NFL Draft. It is truly shocking how little their former head coach Arthur Smith liked to give him the football. Surely, Raheem Morris will do what Steve Sarkisian loved to do in Austin going forward. In the meantime, Robinson needs to get ready beat his former head coach's team in The Benz Sunday.
Ultimately, your team is only as good as your best and most recent win. Michigan may be a shell of its former self, but the Wolverines did win the national championship last season. Texas had a chance to play for one, but came up short vs. Robinson's new Falcons teammate in Michael Penix Jr.'s Washington Huskies. For now, let's look for Texas to shine and for the Falcons to be much-improved.
Texas is rolling right now, and I don't know if anybody besides Georgia has a chance to stop them.