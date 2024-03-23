Bijan Robinson's March Madness bracket is no longer perfect, thanks to Marquette
Bijan Robinson? He knows ball.
Bijan Robinson was electric in his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, accumulating 1,463 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns. While Robinson's exploits on the field were impressive, he wasn't on the verge of history until this offseason.
We can safely assume that Robinson knows his way around the game of football, but he's secretly a basketball expert. Either that, or he's the luckiest man alive.
Robinson carried a perfect March Madness bracket deep into the second day of games, boldly nailing upset picks like Oakland, Duquesne, and NC State.
He was 19/19 at one point, one of less than 100 perfect brackets left in the entire world. We were painfully close to Robinson actually having a chance to be the first perfect bracket ever.
Alas, Robinson could not extend his streak to 20/20. The talented RB picked No. 15 Western Kentucky over No. 2 Marquette, predicting another premature exit for the Golden Eagles. For a time, Robinson appeared prescient — the Hilltoppers led at halftime. But, a dominant second half from Marquette ended Robinson's bid for perfection.
Robinson still has the chance to outperform 99 percent of brackets nationwide, but he will forever be at least one pick shy.
Yours truly picked Marquette all the way to the Final Four, so this is a win for me. My bracket isn't on the verge of perfection, though. It's virtually impossibly to nail the volume of upsets that Robinson did in the first round. It's 64 teams, single elimination. The mathematical odds of getting as far as Robinson — not to mention perfection all the way through — are virtually nonexistent.
Clemson's win over New Mexico left only 0.0055 percent of brackets perfect, per the official March Madness Twitter account. We can expect more upsets in the future, so that number will continue to decline until it eventually bottoms out at zero.
Robinson deserves a ton of credit for this success. He outperformed every college basketball expert in the country. So, major props to the Falcons' offensive cornerstone. Now, Atlanta fans will hope Robinson can carry that momentum onto the field. Atlanta would love to win 20 games.