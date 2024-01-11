Bill Belichick news conference: Best quotes, moments, and takeaways
The New England Patriots are holding a press conference to announce that they will be parting ways with head coach Bill Belichick.
By Kinnu Singh
For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, the New England Patriots are holding a press conference to announce that they will be parting ways with their head coach (here's how you can watch it).
The Patriots' split with legendary head coach Bill Belichick marks the end of an era. During his 24-year tenure in New England, Belichick transformed the Patriots from a downtrodden franchise into one of the league's most well-respected teams.
He was the architect behind a dynasty that saw an unprecedented nine AFC Championship Game victories and six Super Bowl titles – the most by any head coach in league history. Belichick will leave New England with 333 career victories, including an NFL record 31 playoff wins.
In a league where teams move on from head coaches and players before they can even finish unpacking, Belichick has coached for 49 consecutive seasons, the most consecutive coaching seasons in NFL history. According to reports, he plans on continuing that streak as he chases down Don Shula's NFL record of 347 career victories by a head coach.
All reports indicate that Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways, which would make Belichick available to any team that would want to hire him as their next head coach.
Bill Belichick press conference, live updates
Stay tuned for live updates as the press conference underway.
"I'll always be a Patriot, I look forward to coming back, but at this time, we're gonna move on."- Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick began the press conference by joking that he "hasn't seen this many reporters since we signed Tebow."
"Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways," Belichick said. "For me, this is a day of gratitude and celebration."
Belichick thanks Robert Kraft for the opportunity and support. "We had a vision of building ... a championship football team here, and that exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations, the amount of success that we were able to achieve together," Belichick said. "I have a lot of great memories that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life."
Belichick thanks the players, coaching staff, and support staff. "It's an amazing staff here that supported me," Belichick said.
Belichick thanks two people by name: Berj Najarian, who has been known as Belichick's right-hand man, and Nancy Meier, the Patriots director of scouting administration who has been with the team since 1974.
"I've been very, very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players that ever played," Belichick said.
"Meet with you guys a lot," Belichick said to the reporters. "[I] respect what you do, you're the voice of the fans, even though we don't always see eye-to-eye –– most of the time, but not all of the time –– but I do respect what you do."
Belichick thanks the fans. "So appreciative of the fans for all of the support they've given me, my family and this football team," Belichick said. "So many fond memories."
"I'll always be a Patriot, I look forward to coming back, but at this time, we're gonna move on, and I'm excited for the future but I'll always be very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here, and Robert [Kraft], what you've done for me," Belichick said as he seems to fight back tears.
Robert Kraft begins his statement by emphasizing that this was a mutual and amicable decision.
"As Bill mentioned, yesterday, we met and mutually agreed to part ways, amicably," Kraft said.
"I'm very proud that our partnership lasted for 24 years," Kraft said. "I don't think that in the NFL there's been any other partnership that lasted longer and has been as productive as ours."
"This is a very emotional day for me," Kraft said. "I recognize that it is also a very emotional day for most of our fans as it represents the end of an era."
Kraft emphasizes that the decision was mutual once again.
"Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England and I believe go in as a Pro Football Hall of Famer on the first ballot," Kraft said. "Why? Because he is the greatest coach of all-time, which makes this decision to part ways so hard, but this is a move that we mutually agreed is needed at this time."
"It will be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline, but I will always wish him continued success except when he's playing our beloved Patriots," Kraft said.
Kraft ended the press conference by joking, "He's got a cold, so I'm not going to kiss him."
Reporters were not able to ask any questions.