Bill Belichick press conference: Time and how to stream
Here's when and where you can watch the Patriots news conference where Bill Belichick's split with the team is expected to be announced.
By Josh Wilson
All good things must come to an end. For New England Patriots fans, one good thing that lasted them over two decades and a nearly unprecedented run of Super Bowl showings and victory parades has officially ended: Bill Belichick will not be the coach of the team in 2024 after being the guy since he was hired in 2000.
Belichick leaves the team as one of its most decorated individuals. He was the architect of the dynasty that put fear into 31 other NFL teams for so many years. Debates will rage over whether he or Tom Brady had more to do with championship success, but the record books will show both are due their credit for a truly remarkable run of competitve football.
On Thursday, Jan. 11, the Patriots will hold a press conference where they are expected to officially announce Belichicks' departure from the team. It's already been reported by a number of NFL Insiders, and it's largely been postured as a mutual parting of ways. As a result, the Patriots will not be owed any draft picks when Belichick gets hired by another NFL team.
Here's all you need to know about the presser.
How to stream Bill Belichicks' exit press conference
The Patriots announced that Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will address the media at noon Eastern on Thursday.
Fans can stream the press conference at this page on the Patriots website or on Patriots social media accounts.
Presumably, Boston area news outlets may broadcast the conference as well.