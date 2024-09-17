Bill Belichick proves Falcons right for passing on him with strange ManningCast digs
By John Buhler
For as much fun as Bill Belichick seemed to have poking fun at the Atlanta Falcons defense, one that is allowing only 19.5 points per game, it was great to see native Philadelphian Matt Ryan celebrate the Dirty Birds' monumental victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on the Monday night ManningCast. Belichick was up for the Falcons' gig that ultimately went to Raheem Morris. He is still beyond bitter.
Even though the Falcons have largely existed to be America's other punching bag this side of America's Team in Dallas, they did more things right than wrong this past offseason. One of the many controversial decisions was hiring Morris over Belichick. For total outsiders, everyone tried to bury the Falcons again. But for those in the know, it was all about relationships that got Morris this job.
Throughout the entire hiring process, I could tell Belichick wanted to use the flightless Falcons to make it all about himself. He and general manager Terry Fontenot would have mixed like oil and water. Instead of drafting former Power Five stars, Belichick would have tried to win with long snappers from an FCS school you have never heard of. He would have also forced Josh McDaniels onto the Falcons.
As he was ripping the Falcons for their inability to not tackle Jalen Hurts, what teams can tackle him?
And then of course he had to mock owner Arthur Blank for him watching the 28-3 collapse yet again.
I mean, it is fine. Belichick is at the stage of his life where he does not have to respect anyone. However, I think he is having way too much fun in the media world that he could have ever imagined. He can rip any team he so chooses, without the consequences of having to coach some of these guys who cannot tackle. My money on his last words before it is over for him being "can't tackle."
There are no days off in the content world, and there are no days off when you live to be King Petty.
Atlanta Falcons clearly made the right choice by passing on Bill Belichick
While you were busy not watching Arthur Smith 7-10 Split football the last three seasons, I saw a Falcons team that was starting to find an identity for itself. Amid the heartbreaking losses, questionable play-calling and no winning streaks whatsoever, I saw a team that showed an ability to play great defense, a team that loves to run the ball and one that loves to play hard for each other.
Yes, there were pieces that needed to be swapped out and others to be added, but I did see the foundation of a team being assembled that was worthy of giving a damn about. Had the Falcons hired Belichick over Morris, he would have shamelessly torn it down to the studs because he knows, or he thinks, he is still right about everything. This was a diamond in the rough, not some heaping landfill.
The biggest reason the Falcons were right to hire Morris over Belichick is being a head coach of an NFL team is a position of servitude. For every coach, manager or teacher out there, try to remember that. It is your responsibility to elevate the people below you, not stand upon their shoulders and cry "Look at me!" Well, look at Morris winning with Kirk Cousins on Monday Night Football for the Falcons.
There's a big difference between "I know the pieces fit" vs. "I will make the pieces fit." Don't you see it?