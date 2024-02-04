Bill Belichick shows record-level emotion in full-page ad to Patriots fans
Bill Belichick is many things. Renowned for showing emotion, however, is not one of the defining traits of the longtime New England Patriots head coach.
The six-time Super Bowl champion was dismissed by the Patriots after the 2023 season, though, and was unable to secure one of the seven other head coaching vacancies in the NFL. In all likelihood, we're about to see a year off at least from Belichick in the coaching ranks. But one thing we still hadn't truly seen was Belichick fully address his exit from New England, at least with any sentiment.
On Sunday, we got that. Belichick took out a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the Boston Globe with a heartfelt and truly emotional message and thank you to Patriots fans.
Bill Belichick takes out full-page ad in Boston Globe thanking Patriots fans
Here's what Belichick's statement in the full-page set read:
"To Patriots fans everywhere -
"Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to fell your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.
"You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough's coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days.
"Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats.
"You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We love it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!
"Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.
"You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.
"I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments.
"THANK YOU ALL.
"With respect and admiration, Bill Belichick"
For all of the "onto Cincinnati", curmudgeon-like short answers, and general prickliness that made Belichick famous over the years, it's clear from his words and gesture here that his time in New England meant the world to him. He has an obvious and true admiration and appreciation for Patriots fans and everything they offered to make a true dynasty even greater.
As for what's next for Belichick, it's impossible to say. He's been connected to a potential 2025 opening with the Dallas Cowboys, and we know other jobs will surely open up. Wherever he lands, though, it's going to be a strange sight, at least at first. His words in the Boston Globe back up the general sentiment of NFL fans: It's just hard to imagine Bill Belichick without thinking about the Patriots.