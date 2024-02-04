How many coaches and players have won 3 Super Bowls
Patrick, Mahomes, Andy Reid, and others on the Kansas City Chiefs can enter rarified air if they win Super Bowl LVIII.
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, their fourth appearance in the big game over the last five seasons. Are the Chiefs becoming a modern-day dynasty? Having won two of the previous three Super Bowl contests, Kansas City can cement its status as a dynasty by winning a third championship in five years.
While the roster has fluctuated over the years for the Chiefs amid their ongoing success, this group has been with Kansas City for their two previous Super Bowl victories in 2019 and 2022: Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Derrick Nnadi, Nick Allegretti, Mecole Hardman, Blake Bell.
This bunch can enter elite company if they beat the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday, joining the list of players and coaches to have won at least 3 Super Bowls.
How many head coaches have won at least 3 Super Bowls?
Name
Team(s)
Super Bowls
Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
6 (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018)
Chuck Noll
Pittsburgh Steelers
4 (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)
Bill Walsh
San Francisco 49ers
3 (1981, 1984, 1988)
Joe Gibbs
Washington
3 (1982, 1987, 1991)
Understandably, the list of coaches to win multiple Super Bowls is much shorter than the players. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls during his partnership with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Belichick is unrivaled as the only head coach with five or more rings.
Hall of Fame head coach Chuck Noll is the next closest head coach behind Belichick, having won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Noll coached the Steelers during the “Steel Curtain” era – when they won back-to-back Super Bowls twice, in 1974-75 and 1978-79.
Like Noll, Bill Walsh is a Hall of Fame head coach. During his 10-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, he guided the team to three Super Bowl victories.
Joe Gibbs coached the Washington franchise from 1981-2007. In that span, he won three Super Bowls in 1982, 1987, and 1991. Gibbs currently ranks fifth on the NFL’s all-time list for most playoff wins by a head coach.
Andy Reid has a chance to join rarified air and become the fifth coach to win at least three Super Bowls with a victory over the 49ers and trails only Belichick (31) for most playoff wins by a head coach all time (25).
How many players have won at least 3 Super Bowls?
Name
Team(s)
Super Bowls
Tom Brady
New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020)
Terry Bradshaw
Pittsburgh Steelers
4 (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)
Joe Montana
San Francisco 49ers
4 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989)
Troy Aikman
Dallas Cowboys
3 (1992, 1993, 1995)
Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes has a chance to reach a milestone only four quarterbacks in NFL history have accomplished.
If Mahomes leads the Chiefs to a victory over the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday, he will join Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, and Troy Aikman on the list of field generals to have won at least three Super Bowls.
Brady stands alone atop the all-time list, with seven titles to his name, winning six with the Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bradshaw won four Super Bowls with the Steelers in the 1970s before Montana led the 49ers to a dominant run in the 1980s that included four championships. Aikman shined in the 1990s, as a member of the Cowboys, winning three rings in four seasons from 1992-95.
Notable non-quarterback players who have won at least 3 Super Bowls
For every coach and player who has won at least three Super Bowls, countless teammates contributed to their success. This list is a compilation of players who played with or for Brady, Bradshaw, Montana, Aikman, Belichick, Noll, Walsh, and Gibbs.
Some notable names include Adam Vinatieri, Ronnie Lott, Franco Harris, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, Mike Webster, Donnie Shell, Joe Greene, Richard Seymour, Ty Law, Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, James White, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Matthew Slater.
Kelce, Jones, Butker, Winchester, Nnadi, Allegretti Hardman, and Bell have a chance to make history alongside Reid and Mahomes next Sunday.