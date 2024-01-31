Full list of repeat matchups in Super Bowl history
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are the most recent Super Bowl repeat matchup in NFL history.
For those feeling Déjà vu, yes, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have previously met on the NFL’s biggest. Now, the two will be facing off in Super Bowl LVIII with a chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line.
While the Chiefs look to become the ninth team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls, they and the 49ers have already etched their names in the league’s record books by matching up for at least a second time with a championship on the line.
With the momentous Super Bowl Sunday matchup less than two weeks away now feels like a good time to reflect on the previous repeat matchups in Super Bowl history.
Every repeat Super Bowl matchup in NFL history
AFC Team
NFC Team
Super Bowl Meetings
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Cowboys
3 - Super Bowls X (1975), XIII (1978), XXX (1995)
Miami Dolphins
Washington Commanders
2 - Super Bowls VII (1973), XVII (1982)
Cincinnati Bengals
San Francisco 49ers
2 - Super Bowls XVI (1981), XXIII (1988)
Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys
2 - Super Bowls XXVII (1992), XXVIII (1993)
New England Patriots
New York Giants
2 - Super Bowl XLII (2007), XLVI (2011)
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams
2 - Super Bowls XLVI (2001), LIII (2018)
New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles
2 - Super Bowls XXXIX (2004), LII (2017)
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
2 - Super Bowls LIV (2019), LVIII (2023)
All told, there have been eight pairs of teams who have had a Super Bowl rematch. Only one pair of the teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, have met three times in the Super Bowl. But let's take a deeper look at every Super Bowl rematch in NFL history.
Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys: Super Bowl X, Super Bowl XIII, Super Bowl XXX
Two of the most storied franchises in NFL history, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys met in three of the most highly-anticipated Super Bowls the league has ever seen.
In 1976, it was quarterback Terry Bradshaw and the Steelers who drew first blood in this trilogy series between them and Dallas, who was led by signal-caller Roger Staubach. Bradshaw and Staubach would face off again when these two teams met in 1979 for Super Bowl XIII, with Bradshaw winning yet another.
Fast forward to Super Bowl XXX in 1996, Troy Aikman and the Cowboys exact their revenge on a Steelers franchise that has haunted them for two decades.
Miami Dolphins and Washington: Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl XVII
In 1973, the Miami Dolphins and Washington met in their inaugural Super Bowl matchup. Neither team was able to get much of anything going offensively in this low-scoring affair.
The game ended with the Dolphins defeating Washington 14-7, combining for 21 points – the second-lowest total in Super Bowl history.
10 years later, these two teams met again with Super Bowl XVII on the line. Alas, it was Washington who had the last laugh, splitting the series between them at one game a piece.
San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals: Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XXIII
The 49ers are our first repeat offender on this list, having repeat matchups with two different teams. In 1982, the Joe Montana-led 49ers faced off against Ken Anderson and the Cincinnati Bengals. San Francisco jumped out to a 20-0 first-half lead before the Bengals stormed back to make it a game in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Montana and the 49ers won the game.
Montana would meet the Bengals seven years later for Super Bowl XXIII, where he faced quarterback Boomer Esiason. Cincy took a 13-6 lead into the fourth quarter before Montana and the 49ers made an impressive comeback to win the game 20-16.
Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills: Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII
Unlike the other previous matchups in Super Bowl history, the Cowboys and Buffalo Bills met for a rematch in consecutive seasons. Bills fans who witnessed these two games know that this was as lopsided of a rivalry as could be.
The first time these two teams met in Super Bowl XXVII in 1993, the Cowboys shellacked the Bills 52-17. The 35-point differential is tied for the third-highest in Super Bowl history. Aikman threw four touchdown passes for Dallas, which is the third-most in a Super Bowl.
The next meeting didn’t go much better for the Bills. Buffalo took a 13-6 lead to halftime before the Cowboys outscored them 24-0 in the second half en route to a 30-13 victory.
New England Patriots and New York Giants: Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI
Super Bowl XLII is among the most memorable in NFL history for a multitude of reasons. First, the New York Giants made it as a wild-card team before taking down an undefeated Patriots team chasing a perfect season. Next, the helmet catch made by wide receiver David Tyree will forever go down as one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history Against all odds, the Giants took down one of the most dominant teams ever.
Super Bowl XLVI was a closely contested game, with future Hall of Famer Eli Manning and the Giants offense marching down the field for a last-minute touchdown drive to take a 21-17 lead, which ended up being the final score of the game.
New England Patriots and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams: Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl LIII
During the early 2000s, the then-St. Louis Rams were known as “The Greatest Show on Turf” for their electric offense filled with multiple players who are currently Hall of Famers (Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, and Marshall Faulk. So when they reached Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002 against a Patriots team led by a 24-year-old Tom Brady in his first season as a starting NFL quarterback, they felt like a lock to win.
Little did the Rams know, a legend was born that day. Brady led the Patriots to a 20-17 victory en route to his first of seven Super Bowl titles.
In 2019, 17 years later, the Rams could still not avoid the likes of Brady. Similar to the first game, Brady and the Pats had the last laugh. However, the real losers of this game are those who chose to sit through and watch the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history.
New England won 13-3 with Los Angeles tying the 1972 Dolphins for the lowest point total in the Big Game.
New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl LII
The Patriots have shown up on this list quite a bunch. While the Giants had Brady’s number in two Super Bowl meetings, their divisional counterpart Philadelphia Eagles split the series.
In Super Bowl XXXIX, Brady and the Pats defeated the Donovan McNabb-led Eagles 24-21. Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch hauled in 11 receptions (tied for third-most in a Super Bowl) for 133 yards, playing a crucial role in the win.
Playing defense felt like it was optional in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles allowed 33 points but also scored a whopping 41 points. The 74 combined points are good for the second-highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.
Moreover, one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history occurred during this contest. The play now known as the “Philly Special,” which ended with quarterback Nick Foles on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton, will forever be remembered as one of the boldest play calls made on the game’s biggest stage.
San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs: Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVIII
Fast forward to the present day, the 49ers and Chiefs are set to meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. In 2019, it was Mahomes and Kansas City who emerged victorious after outscoring San Francisco 21-0 in the fourth quarter.
The 49ers are hoping for better results this time around with quarterback Brock Purdy under center instead of Jimmy Garoppolo.