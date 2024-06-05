Bills catch a vicious stray during Stanley Cup Final press conference
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills had their championship window opened widely for the past few years, but have failed to make it to a Super Bowl. In the past four years, they were eliminated three times by the Kansas City Chiefs and once by the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, the window is closing, especially due to their cap constraints and trading away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
For the Bills, they not only catch strays from their rivals in the NFL, but also the NHL.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked about their opponents, the Florida Panthers', experience in the Stanley Cup Final. This is, after all, the Panthers' second consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. A reporter asked Knoblauch if Florida's experience was something that Edmonton had to overcome.
Knoblauch then used the Bills as an example, saying "ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is." This is in reference to the Bills making it to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s, losing all of them.
"I don't know how much experience is beneficial, you can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is," said Knoblauch. "I think the biggest thing is just having confidence to play. When our guys are playing their best, they should have a lot of confidence."
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch takes shot at Bills when asked about Panthers' Stanley Cup experience
Who'd have thought the Bills would be catching a stray from the Oilers head coach? Well, it happened.
It's no secret that the Bills have yet to bring home a Super Bowl title. The team was a powerhouse in the 1990s, led by quarterback Jim Kelly, wide receiver Andre Reed, and defensive end Bruce Smith. They were the only team to ever make it to the Super Bowl in four consecutive seasons. The problem is, they didn't win a single one.
In the 1990 season, the Bills lost to the New York Giants 20-19 in Super Bowl 25. The Bills almost won, but kicker Scott Norwood's potential field goal flew wide right in the closing seconds of the game. This was perhaps the closest the Bills were to actually winning, in terms of the final score.
Buffalo lost 37-24 to Washington in Super Bowl 26 while losing to the Dallas Cowboys two years in a row in Super Bowls 27 (52-17 loss) and 28 (30-13). Since then, the Bills never made it back to the big game.
As for the Oilers, this is their first trip back to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006, where they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games. Besides that, they have five Stanley Cups to their credit, most of which came during their dynasty years with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.
This will be the first time that NHL superstar Connor McDavid is competing in the Stanley Cup Final, and will look to etch his name in history by winning hockey's biggest award. But first, the Oilers will have to get through the Panthers, who have dominated the Playoffs by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers. The Panthers made it to the Final last year as an underdog team, ultimately losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights.
We will see who emerges victorious during this series. But when asked about experience, Knoblauch used the Bills' Super Bowl misfortunes as an example of why that isn't exactly the most important.