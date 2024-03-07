Bills continue to free up cap space but at the expense of Pro Bowl defender
The Buffalo Bills had to cut a Pro Bowl defender as their latest cap-saving move.
The reason why the 2023 season felt like such an important one for the Buffalo Bills was because of this fateful day that Bills Mafia was dreading. Josh Allen's cap hit taking a monstrous leap from $18.6 million to over $43 million is just one reason that the Bills entered the offseason with the worst cap situation in the NFL. That awful situation has led to Buffalo parting with several key pieces, including some fan favorites, to get under the cap.
Tre'Davious White is just the latest Bills player to get cut on Wednesday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on X. White's deal saves Buffalo $10.2 million in cap space but also costs them a player who was once among the premier cornerbacks in the NHL.
White joins Jordan Poyer and several others who have been cut for cap purposes. It's unfortunate for Buffalo, but these are the sacrifices that have to be made at a certain point when the cap becomes as big of an issue as it was for the Bills.
Tre'Davious White is latest Bills cap casualty
The Bills selected White in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and it's safe to say he lived up to the billing that comes with being a first-round pick. He was a stalwart in Buffalo's secondary for years and developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the league.
White is a two-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro back in 2019 when he led the league with six interceptions for the Bills. After playing in at least 14 games in each of his first four seasons, injuries caught up to the corner, and that's ultimately what led to the team releasing him.
The 29-year-old played in 11 games in 2021, six in 2022, and then just four this past season after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. He's still productive when on the field as even this past season he recorded an interception and quarterbacks completed just 50% of throws that went his way, but when you don't play much it's really hard to justify paying eight-figures.
White will almost certainly be in high-demand this offseason as there is clear upside even with his injury history.