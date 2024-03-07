Bills continue to free up cap space by restructuring Von Millers contract
The Buffalo Bills freed up further cap space on Wednesday by restructuring linebacker Von Miller's contract.
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills had themselves a busy Wednesday That's because they were making tough decisions to free up cap space to get under the threshold. Those tough decisions included releasing safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre'Davious White, and center Mitch Morse. Those are just three of the cuts they made to free up cap space.
Now, the Bills have looked towards one of their stars regarding a contract restructure. Sure enough, both sides reached an agreement.
According to multiple reports, the Bills and linebacker Von Miller agreed to terms on a contract restructure. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Miller's 2024 base salary of $17.145 million was lowered to $8.5 million. Additionally, there are "reachable incentives" that can get him back to earning $17.145 million and additional, higher incentives to bring him nearly $20 million.
Bills, Von Miller agree to terms on contract restructure
According to ESPN's Field Yates, this move will allow the Bills to free up around $8.645 million in cap space in 2024.
After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the Divisional Round of the 2021-22 playoffs, the Bills looked to bolster their defense. Sure enough, they were able to sign Miller, who won Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams, as a trade deadline acquisition. The deal was for six years, worth $120 million.
In 2022, Miller recorded 21 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two defended passes, and one forced fumble. This happened in 11 games, as Miller was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.
This past season, Miller's production took a hit after recovering from the torn ACL. Even though Miller played in 12 games, he was not a starter. In that span, Miller recorded just three total tackles, three quarterback hits, and zero sacks.
Luckily for the Bills, they were able to convince Miller to restructure his contract to help get the team under the salary cap threshold and to open them up to make moves this offseason.