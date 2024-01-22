Bills fans are wrong to think Travis Kelce was mocking Damar Hamlin after TD
It may be cold at Highmark Stadium, but things are heating up between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce briefly gave his team the lead with a 22-yard touchdown reception late in the first half, but Twitter users who thought his "heart hands" celebration was mocking Bills safety Damar Hamlin are barking up the wrong tree.
For those that have been living under a rock, or perhaps in the Buffalo wilderness, Kelce has a somewhat famous girlfriend. Her name is Taylor Swift-- you may have heard of her.
Swift, Time's 2023 Person of the Year, is known for flashing the heart hands at her concerts and while out in public. A simple Google search for "Taylor Swift heart hands" produces 70,300,000 different results, so it's not exactly a rare phenomenon.
Travis Kelce was referencing Taylor Swift, not Damar Hamlin with heart hands
Kelce and Swift's budding relationship has been one of the feel-good storylines of this NFL season, and it's been incredible to see Swifties become football fans, and football fans become Swifties, as Swift has attended numerous Chiefs games and Kelce has attended multiple Eras Tour concerts.
For NFL fans who haven't fully given themselves to Taylor-mania, the heart hands have become synonymous with Hamlin, who returned to the field this year after suffering a nearly fatal cardiac arrest against the Bengals just over a year ago. The entire NFL and beyond rallied around Hamlin as he courageously fought to resume his NFL career, and it would obviously be in terrible taste to mock him after all he's been through.
Kelce is no stranger to trash talk, such as when he celebrated the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game victory over the Bengals last year by declaring, "Burrowhead my ass!" in reference to Cincy fans that had unoffically renamed Arrowhead Stadium in honor of their star quarterback, who until that game had never lost to the Chiefs. That's not what this was, though.
Kelce preceded the heart hands by blowing a kiss up to Swift in her luxury box, which should make the whole thing moot. This is a great game between two teams that have a long history and a lot of respect for one another, but you should never underestimate the ability of people online to jump to conclusions. It's them, hi, they're the problem, it's them.