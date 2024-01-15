Bills fans might have to shovel their own way to seats at Highmark
Hours before kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game on Monday, seats at Highmark Stadium are still buried underneath snow.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL playoff schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend was altered due in part to the dangerous weather near Buffalo. Due to lake effect snow and heavy winds, the Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game was moved from Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET after the NFL convened with New York government. The decision was justified upon seeing videos of the heavy snow, strong winds, and the lack of visibility on the roads in the Buffalo/Orchard Park area.
On Monday, the Bills vs. Steelers game at Highmark Stadium is scheduled to go on as planned. There is one problem, it appears that fans may have to do some of their own shoveling when it comes to finding their seats.
Various videos and picture show the amount of snow still inside Highmark Stadium, while those claiming to be working inside have been told to prioritize shoveling the walkways inside.
Highmark Stadium seats still buried in snow hours before Bills vs. Steelers kickoff
That is a lot of snow left to remove in the stands before kickoff.
The Bills are working at a bit of a disadvantage, as there was still snowfall early Monday morning. You can see that in the video ESPN's Brooke Pryor, with the numerous volunteers trying to clear out the upper deck of the stadium.
The good news is that the field is completely clear of snow, as you can see in The Athletic's Mike DeFabo's tweet above. So there won't be an issue of teams having to alter their game plans.
Just before noon ET, the Bills official Twitter account released a statement, saying that the snow removal crews "are working relentlessly to remove as much snow as possible before kick off." The team also suggests that fans attending the game wear waterproof pants and boots.
According to Accuweather, it is set to be 19 degrees on Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions and a 57-percent chance of snow flurries. Winds are expected to be up to 12 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
If the Bills win on Monday, they will advance to the Divisional Round and host the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the No. 6 Miami Dolphins 26-7 this past Saturday.